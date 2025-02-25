"We don't really talk"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on getting rid of 'good looks' before races

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about the conversation around giving 'good looks' to competitors before races. The American athlete revealed that her competitors in the 400m hurdles event don't talk to each other as they gear up for the race in the call room.

McLaughlin-Levrone successfully defended her 400m hurdles title at the Paris Olympics after breaking the world record in the event for the sixth consecutive time. Furthermore, she won the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the quadrennial games in the French Capital.

As the Olympic Champion geared up to compete in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track later this year, she expressed her opinion on the popular track notions in a recent interview. Speaking about rivalries on the track, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed how the competitive nature of the 400m hurdles leads the athletes to remain laser-focused on their races due to which they hardly interact in the call room.

As the host asked for McLaughlin-Levrone's opinion about getting rid of good looks before races, she said:

"Not really. Oh, they don't do that in my event. We don't really talk. That call room be quite. Damn man"

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about greeting her competitors with handshakes after the race.

"You get on the line to compete. But at the end of the day, we all respect each other and that's what to me, that kind of shows," she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her rivalry with competitors

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about competing against some of the fastest female athletes in the world. The American athlete revealed how she does not like talking about rivalry, as over a period of time they turn into hatred.

The 25-year-old revealed how great competitors help her to push her limits and put forward great performances on the track which includes multiple World records over the period of four years. Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed how she has a cordial relationship with all her competitors and they have a mutual respect for each other.

"I respect all of my competitors, and I know that there are some very fast women in this sport. Some of the rivalry talks sometimes get to a point where it almost turns into hatred, and that's what I don't like. If you saw the conversations behind closed doors, it's nothing but respect," she said.

Furthermore, the Olympic champion revealed how having great athletes compete against each other helps to make the sport more entertaining for the viewers as well as elevate the event to a larger audience.

