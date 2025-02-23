"We are still day one" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives update on his new athlete-focused app

Serena Williams' husband opened up about the new social media app, Inner Circle, which he created for athletes to earn through fan engagement. The platform, which is in its initial stage, promises to be hate and harassment-free, unlike other platforms.

Alexis Ohanian, the former executive chairman and co-founder of Reddit, has always been a big investor in the sporting domain. His newest venture firm, Seven Seven Six, led to the first-of-its-kind women-only track event, Athlos NYC, promising a prize purse six times that of Diamond League. The event held its debut edition in September 2024.

Continuing his investment in sports, Ohanian created a new app, Inner Circle to make athlete-fan interaction easier and also allow athletes to earn from subscriptions. An Instagram page broke the news, writing:

"Alexis Ohanian, founder of Athlos, develops new app called Inner Circle. The goal of this new social networking site is to allow track athletes to connect with their fans by offering a subscription service for their content. Alexis further outlines that this is designed for athletes and zero hate or harassment will be tolerated on the platform."

Expressing gratitude to the fan page for covering the news, Serena Wiliams' husband shared more information about his brainchild, which is still in its initial stage.

"Thanks for covering - we are still day one here but every week on Sunday night we payout cash prizes to athletes for content. And building with an eye toward not only being a hate/harassment-free platform but also built from first principles for athletes to get paid."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talks about Inner Circle; Instagram - @trackworldnews

The $150m-worth entrepreneur was the lead investor in Angel City FC which debuted in the National Women's Soccer League in 2022.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on why it was important to hand out tickets to the youth to enjoy track events at the 2024 Athlos NYC

Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband has two daughters, Olympia Alexis Ohanian and Adira. While little Adira is just two, the seven-year-old Olympia has shown interest in sports. She even ran at the Athlos NYC after the event concluded, as per Ohanian's X post. He also shared that he handed out tickets to the New York youth to experience the races since they also deserved to be part of history.

"She runs NY. Olympia had such a good time she asked to run the track at the end and I had to oblige. We gifted dozens of NY track youth tickets to this event because these kids deserve to be part of history - if they can see a professional path, everything changes."

Serena Williams and Ohanian's daughter has also cultivated other athletic habits such as tennis and golf with her parents' support.

