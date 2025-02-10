Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as daughter Olympia takes up track-and-field training

Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has expressed his delight as their seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, took her first steps into track-and-field training. Ohanian recently shared a heartwarming image of Olympia running on a track, fueling excitement as he prepares for the second season of his groundbreaking all-women’s track competition, Athlos.

Athlos, a bold initiative spearheaded by Alexis Ohanian and his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, made a historic debut with its inaugural competition, Athlos NYC, in September 2024. Hosted at New York’s Icahn Stadium, the event shattered records by offering the largest prize purse in track-and-field history.

Athlos NYC saw 36 elite athletes from 14 nations compete across six events, featuring 30 Olympians in high-stakes races, including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m sprints, and 100m hurdles.

Trending

As a proud father, Ohanian has consistently supported Olympia’s diverse athletic ventures, from tennis to golf, and now track and field. On February 9, 2025, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his daughter's track training journey, posting a picture of Olympia in action on the track. He captioned the post with a playful nod to his upcoming event:

"Training for @athlos 2025 😏"

Expand Tweet

During the inaugural Athlos event, Alexis Ohanian indulged daughter Olympia's adorable request to run on the track after the event.

"She runs NY. Olympia had such a good time she asked to run the track at the end and I had to oblige. We gifted dozens of NY track youth tickets to this event because these kids deserve to be part of history - if they can see a professional path, everything changes," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Alexis Ohanian reveals Serena Williams' thoughts on their daughter Olympia competing at the national level

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

In an October 2024 interview with NBC News, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed the mission behind the Athlos NYC meet and his long-term vision for the event. During the conversation, he was questioned about a past remark suggesting that his daughter deserved to be paid what she was worth, if she decided to pursued women's sports, to which he replied:

"Yeah, well credit to Serena. I was like, 'Hey, you know, Serena, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national tier', and without missing a beat, Serena was like, 'Not until they pay her what she's worth', and I'm like, 'Challenge accepted'. " [1:36 onwards]

Expand Tweet

In a separate interview on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, Alexis Ohanian shared the one word he doesn't permit his daughter Olympia to use is 'can't'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas