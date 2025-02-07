Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reveals one word he doesn't allow daughter Olympia to say

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has shared a key parenting strategy for his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia. During an interview on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, Ohanian disclosed that he has banned Olympia from saying one particular word: "can't."

During the podcast, Ohanian revealed that he doesn’t allow his daughter Olympia to say "can't" because he wants to instill resilience and a strong work ethic in her. He believes success comes from perseverance and learning through failure.

"One of the most satisfying parts of fatherhood is seeing your kid fail and then seeing your kid get it right. Whatever they want to do, I have zero tolerance and I'm not trying their absolute best. Like, I don't even let Olympia say 'can't.' If she says can't, I'm like, what was that? We don't say that word," Ohanian said.

Using her golf practice as an example, the 41-year-old recalled how Olympia got frustrated after missing a shot but redirected her emotions—something he attributes to her mother, Serena Williams.

"Getting her into golf, she'll totally whiff on a ball. And once she got so upset, she pulled the club up and was about to smash it. I was like, Olympia. She just casually put the thing down. I was like, oh, you got that Serena [Williams] in you," he added.

Ohanian, who is estimated to be worth $150 million (as per celebritynetworth.com), added that he wants Olympia to understand that excellence is built on countless hours of effort and persistence.

"I need her to sit in that and soak that up and get okay with it. But I need her to know anytime she sees excellence, the only reason she's seeing is because of countless, countless hours of trying and failing and practicing that led up to it that no one saw," he continued.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed the meaningful commitment he made to his daughters

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian aims to create a safe online space for his daughters, Olympia and Adira River. In June 2020, he resigned from Reddit’s board amid nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death.

During the aforementioned podcast, Ohanian shared his aspiration, that one day, Olympia and Adira River will understand and value his efforts in promoting a more inclusive online community.

"I still think the internet can bring out the best in us, I do. I can also accept the conflicting view that it enables the worst of us. And I obviously want to be on the side of the former. So, I try to use my platform the best," Serena Williams' husband told Jay Shetty. "I think I have to remain an optimist because I'm still optimistic about humanity and these tools are just a reflection of society."

"And I need to believe that there is hope for us to figure it out. At the end of the day, we all want to live decent lives, we want our kids to live possibly better lives. I want to spend my years supporting all this stuff that my girls will be proud of," he added.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian grew emotional as he shared how he manages being away from his daughters, Olympia and Adira.

