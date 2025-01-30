Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian turns emotional as he reveals how he copes with time away from daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder. Alexis Ohanian shared an emotional and personal moment on his 'Business Dad' podcast. As a busy entrepreneur and father, he discussed the difficult moments he faces when spending time away from his two daughters, Olympia and Adira River.

In the latest podcast episode, Ohanian spoke with Parker Conrad, CEO of Rippling, about the bittersweet moments of saying goodbye to his daughters before heading to work. Ohanian recalled a recent goodbye with Olympia, where she gave him an extra-long hug, clearly sensing that he would be away for a while.

"I had a goodbye from Olympia. It was the first goodbye hug. I really think she could process, like, oh, dad's gonna be gone for a little bit. And I was feeling it, and I know she was feeling my energy, and it was like an extra hug. And I was like, God, this sucks," Ohanian said.

Trending

During their conversation, Ohanian sought advice from Conrad on how to manage these tough moments. Conrad shared his own experience, explaining that consistency and creating small rituals, like waving from the window, helped his daughter adjust to school goodbyes.

Ohanian appeared to resonate with this idea and appreciated the thoughtful approach Conrad shared, stating:

"That was a good hack."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals the emotional promise he made to daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Image source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, discussed the vast potential of the internet and Reddit's ongoing initiatives to address hate speech.

Ohanian is driven by the desire to create an online environment that his daughters, Olympia and Adira River, can be proud of. In June 2020, Ohanian stepped down from Reddit's board of directors following the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

In an appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast' last month, Ohanian shared his hope that one day, Olympia and Adira River will recognize and appreciate his dedication to fostering a more inclusive online space.

"I still think the internet can bring out the best in us, I do. I can also accept the conflicting view that it enables the worst of us. And I obviously want to be on the side of the former. So, I try to use my platform the best," Serena Williams' husband told Jay Shetty. "I think I have to remain an optimist because I'm still optimistic about humanity and these tools are just a reflection of society."

"And I need to believe that there is hope for us to figure it out. At the end of the day, we all want to live decent lives, we want our kids to live possibly better lives. I want to spend my years supporting all this stuff that my girls will be proud of," he added.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian revealed how his daughters, Olympia and Adira, inspire and impact his approach to business decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas