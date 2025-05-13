Weeks after landing 3-time NCAA qualifier, Virginia Tech wrestling ropes in Sergio Desiante

Sergio Desiante, the former Chattanooga Mocs wrestler, has made the decision to join the wrestling program of Virginia Tech. Desiante becomes the second wrestler to join the Hokies wrestling program through the transfer portal.

The three-time NCAA qualifier wrestler from Maryland, Ethen Miller, had been recruited by the program just weeks before Sergio's recruitment.

Desiante wrestles in the 174-pound division and posted a 48-19 overall record with the Chattanooga Mocs. The 2025 NCAA qualifier is ranked 18th in the 174-lbs division, according to the rankings on WrestleStat. He was named the Southern Scuffle Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2025.

Hokies Wrestling welcomed the Florida native to the team, adding the 174-pound wrestler to an incredible roster with wrestlers like Tom Crook, Hunter Mason, Eddie Ventresca, Lennox Wolak, Gage Wright, Tyler Stewart, Harrison Smith and more. The program's post on Instagram read:

"Another FL boy, @sergio.desiante is ready to work in Blacksburg. #HokieNation allow us to introduce the newest member of the family, Sergio Desiante 🙌"

In his freshman year of Chattanooga Mocs Sergio Desiante opened up at the 184-pound divison, placing second at the Citadel Open in 2022. The wrestler went down to 174lbs at the 2023 SE Open, again placing second.

The Florida native's latest win came in 2025 at the Southern Scuffle and SoCon Championships. At the Southern Scuffle, he became the first Mocs wrestler to triumph at the home event, beating Gaven Sax in the finals.

Sergio Desiante 'thankful' for SoCon win and impressive 2025 NCAA Championship run

Sergio Desiante becomes the latest addition to the roster of the Hokies Wrestling program. After his triumph at the SoCon Championships, he shared his gratitude in an Instagram post. The wrestler posted on March 13:

"Thankful"

Sergio Desiante had two wins and two losses at the 2025 NCAA Championships, where he registered a major upset against Oklahoma's Gaven Sax, winning 4-2 over the wrestler. He was beaten 14-3 by Lorenzo Norman, a wrestler from Stanford.

Sergio also defeated Michael Wilson of Rider University, and ended his campaign with defeat to Lenny Pinto of Nebraska. He suffered a 15-7 defeat. and ended his sophomore year with a 23-4 record.

With two years remaining on his eligibility, the powerhouse 174-pound wrestler could become a strong All-American contender with the Virginia Tech wrestling program. As the season continues, it will be interesting to see what game Desiante can bring to the mat for Virginia Tech.

