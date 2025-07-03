Weeks after secretly eloping in Vegas, Beau Bartlett reacts to wife Sydney Erin’s June NYC life highlights

Former Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett reacted to his wife, Sydney Erin’s latest post on social media. Bartlett wrapped up his Penn State career in March by finishing third at the NCAA Wrestling Championships held in Philadelphia.

After finishing college, Bartlett signed with the pro league Real American Freestyle and later announced, on June 12, that he would be shifting his training to the New York City Regional Training Center (NYCRTC).

On Thursday (July 3), Erin posted a series of photos on Instagram. The collection included snapshots from her time in New York City, including a mirror selfie. She captioned the post:

“june in the city 🤍”

The post caught Beau Bartlett’s attention, as he commented:

“Lemme get you on a roll with salt pepper”

Screenshot of comment (IG/@sydnerin)

The couple recently got married in Las Vegas on April 27. They eloped and tied the knot in the same chapel where Bartlett’s parents were married 30 years ago. The couple also spoke out about the alleged misconduct involving Carter Starocci. Erin accused the Penn State wrestler of 'violating several teammates', alleging incidents involving theft and inappropriate behavior.

Beau Bartlett’s wife pens a long message after secret marriage in Las Vegas

Beau Bartlett and his wife, Sydney Erin, secretly eloped and got married in Las Vegas. Erin announced the major life update on Instagram, sharing wedding photos from the chapel while wearing customized pajamas. She added a heartfelt note to the post:

“what’s a little bit of marriage between friends? #hardlaunch🎰🪩🐆♥️💍🎱🥂 On Sunday, April 27th, my best friend hit the lottery (he married me)!!! After a long weekend of competition at the US Open, we privately eloped in the most fun, unserious way we could possibly think of: in Vegas babyyyy! We spent the day moseying around in our pajamas doing all of our favorite things (laughing, yapping, eating, loitering, exhibiting childlike behavior together in public places, etc).

"Having had the blessing of sharing so much of our lives with the public, whether it be through social media or competing at a high level, we decided that we wanted this moment to be an intimate one—comfortable, low pressure, and just as silly as we are. 30 years ago, Beau’s parents were married at the exact same chapel, and I can only pray that we get to experience so many years of life and love by each other’s side. Didn’t need to be in Vegas to know how lucky I am, but it did make for the best day of my life. Max bet!!!”

Beau Bartlett is one of the nation’s top-ranked wrestlers at 141 pounds. He’s a two-time NCAA All-American and capped his collegiate career with a 24–2 record in his senior season.

