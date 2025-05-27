"What a coincidence"- Alica Schmidt meets a special person during her girls' trip to Barcelona

Alica Schmidt was on a girls’ trip in Barcelona ahead of her first outdoor race of the 2025 season. During the trip, the German athlete unexpectedly bumped into her dad and shared the moment with fans, with a touch of humor, calling it a ‘dad reveal.’

Schmidt recently completed her four-month high-altitude training camp in France and is now set to compete in the 800m at the Goldenes Oval Meet in Dresden, Germany, on June 1. This race will mark her first outdoor appearance in the event, following her transition from short sprints (400m) to middle-distance running (800m) after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While Alica Schmidt was in her final training camp, she hinted on social media about an upcoming girls' trip to Barcelona. On Monday, 26 May, she posted a recap of the weekend getaway to Barcelona to her Instagram stories. Among the highlights was a surprise meet-up with her father, who had arrived in the city on the same day, which led to their impromptu meeting.

She shared a photo with him, writing:

"Dad reveal 👀😂"

Followed by another note:

“I even met my dad. 😂😂 What a coincidence that he arrived that day with his motorcycle in Barcelona and we could meet each other 🏍️.”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@alicasmd)

Alica Schmidt was part of Germany’s 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400 m relay team at the 2024 Paris Games. The team didn’t advance to the finals. Following the Games, she transitioned to a new event, the 800 m. After shifting to middle-distance racing, she made her indoor debut earlier this year at the Erfurt Athletics Meet in Germany.

Alica Schmidt shares glimpses from her final training camp

Alica Schmidt has been actively training, first attending a high-altitude training in South Africa, followed by a final four-week camp in France to prepare for her 2025 season.

Schmidt often shares training updates on social media and recently shared some workout clips from her final training camp in France and wrote:

"Lactic sessions are my fav; can‘t you tell? 🥰💀 1. Post-workout high 2. ⁠Get ready with us. 3. ⁠excited for a tempo session 4. Almost done. 5. What did I sign up for? 6. ⁠Just why? 7. ⁠@klara.andrijasevic You got this: 8. 24 lactic kicks 9. smiling,⁠ but legs are crying @majtie_kolberg 10. ⁠Glad I survived 11. Post-workout posing 12. Thanks for saying hi. 13. ⁠My legs have left the chat. 14. @veeeramaaria⁠ questioning life."

Alica Schmidt was also a part of Germany’s 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics but did not participate in any events, as she was a reserve athlete.

