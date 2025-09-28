'What’s going on?' - Fans express shock as National Champions Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease pull out of World selection camp due to injury

In a startling update, national champions Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease had to pull out of the selection camp for the upcoming World Championships. The current edition of the FIG World Championships will be held in Jakarta from October onwards.X user with the handle @thegymterdotnet posted the Instagram stories of the aforementioned gymnasts, who had been injured in the ankles during their training in Texas. Both are part of the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, which is located in Frisco, Texas.Fans expressed their shock over this unexpected news. One user simply asked if they belonged to WOGA as she wrote,&quot;Are they both Liukin/WOGA gymnasts?&quot;Another user wondered what went wrong as he added,&quot;This has to be code for something, right?! Like there’s a real reason that they don’t want to say. I hate to be conspiratorial, but the odds of them both rolling their ankles at the same time…&quot;One wondered what the coaches were doing as she quipped,&quot;More like the coaches who occupy said ground!&quot;A user couldn't help but wonder if Valeri Liukin, one of the coaches for the team, had anything to do with the injuries. The user wrote,&quot;I just need valeri liukin to step outside for a minute bc it gets to a point. 2 out of the last 3 national champions out of worlds due to injury.&quot;jamie sns pittsburgh night 1!!!! @jordynsleftbrowLINKI just need valeri liukin to step outside for a minute bc it gets to a point 😃😃😃 2 out of the last 3 national champions out of worlds due to injury 😃😃😃Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease had qualified for the World Selection Camp due to their performances at the US National Championships held in August 2025. Rivera had won her first senior all-around title at the US Championships.When Hezly Rivera talked about her first senior all-around title at the US National ChampionshipsHezly Rivera opens up about her victory at the US National Championships [Image Source : Getty]Hezly Rivera previously opened up about her experience at the US National Gymnastics Championships held in August 2025. In her conversation with the NBC Olympics and Paralympics channel, the teenage gymnast talked about her victory in the women's all-around event as she remarked,&quot;It means the world to me to take this National Championship title home because I've worked so hard for this. It was not easy coming back after the Olympics, I took some time off, so much work in the gym, hard work, sweat, blood and tears. So, I'm just grateful that I'm here today.&quot; [00:35 onwards] In another interview with ESPN, Rivera credited her hard work behind the unprecedented success, as she stated,&quot;No matter how rough the competition is, I still can get back into the gym and work hard because all those months previously that I've been working hard, I know it's going to show up eventually. So it kind of just took a weight off my shoulders.&quot;Hezly Rivera had made it to the US women's gymnastics squad for the Paris Olympics last year. The 17-year-old American gymnast contributed to the Olympic gold medal won by Team USA in the women's all-around event.