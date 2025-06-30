"What is he trying to tell me?"- Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares hilarious anecdote about her youngest son

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, shared a hilarious pre-nap time picture of her youngest son, Nico, as he tried to convey something by pushing her neck with his little hand. Nico was born in 2024, and he turned one in January 2025.

Michael Phelps and Nicole dated on and off for a couple of years until tying the knot in 2016, the same year the most decorated Olympian welcomed his first son, Boomer, and also competed in his final Games in Rio. Since then, the family has grown with Beckett arriving in 2018 and Maverick in 2019. Their youngest one, Nico, joined the brood of boys in January 2024.

The then-six-month-old accompanied his parents to the Paris Olympics, turning heads with his outfits, especially the tiny red beret. He also watched events with his parents with baby earmuffs. Now, 1 year and five months old, Michael Phelps' youngest son often joins his brothers during playtime.

Trending

However, he spends maximum time with his mother, Nicole, who recently posted about his son's unusual sleeptime ritual. Nico has been pushing his mother with his little hand when the latter puts him to bed. Unable to find a reason behind the act, the 2010 Miss California USA wrote:

"This only happens when I’m putting him down for nap… what is he trying to tell me?!?"

Following Michael Phelps' struggle with depression, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist and his wife have encouraged open communication about feelings in their household. They also taught the boys to use a breathing technique, 'lion's breath', to vent their anger of frustration.

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, once penned an emotional note for Nico

Michael and Nicole Phelps at the WM Phoenix Open - Round Two - (Source: Getty)

Being pregnant with Nico five years after Maverick came as a surprise to Michael Phelps' wife. She went through a rough patch mentally, but everything seemed to pass after the little one graced their life and became the 'family baby'. The former model shared a picture of breastfeeding Nico and captioned:

"I’m grateful… I’m grateful for the life I have today. Can I be honest tho… I had so much grief when I learned I was pregnant with Nico. My whole life as I thought I was about to live was flipped upside down and I was seriously depressed with the thought of another baby. It took time and patience with myself to come out of those feelings and from the day he came into our world I’ve been overjoyed."

She added:

"I had no idea the change it would bring our whole family. The love I would witness and continue to witness everyday amongst the boys. I’ve said it before … he’s our family baby … and it is one of the best things life has gifted me. My intent of sharing this is a hope that someone else can relate and take a breath knowing they’re not alone."

Michael Phelps amassed 28 medals at the Olympics, becoming the most decorated athlete in history. He broke multiple records in his illustrious career and earned several laurels and honors, including eight World Swimmer of the Year and eleven American Swimmer of the Year awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More