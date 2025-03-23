  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "What an upset"- Fans react to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson's shocking stunner over Gable Steveson at NCAA Championships

"What an upset"- Fans react to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson's shocking stunner over Gable Steveson at NCAA Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 23, 2025 05:33 GMT
Wyatt Hendrickson defeated fan favorite Gable Steveson in a major upset at the 2025 NCAA Championships final. (Images by cowboywrestling and Getty)
Wyatt Hendrickson defeated fan favorite Gable Steveson in a major upset at the 2025 NCAA Championships final. (Images by cowboywrestling and Getty)

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson delivered a shocking stunner by defeating Gable Steveson in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships. The electrifying match was held on Saturday, March 22, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Hendrickson locked horns with the Olympic gold medalist, Steveson was struggling for the few initial moments but made a remarkable comeback. While Steveson was leading the initial moments with 4-2, Hendrickson took a single leg before taking a double and scored a takedown to win 5-4, hence winning his first title under Olympic medalist coach David Taylor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The remarkable comeback by Hendrickson surprised fans, who praised the Oklahoma State heavyweight wrestler; as one of them wrote:

"What an upset! Congrats!"
Ad

Another fan congratulated the Cowboys' senior and wrote:

"Unbelievable! Huge win. Congratulations to Wyatt Hendrickson the 2025 HW Champion."
Ad

One of the fans also commended Steveson, writing:

"Steveson showed a massive ton of class—— well done."
Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

"I love it !! I knew Hendrickson would win," one of the fans chimed.
"Just WOW! Wyatt Hendrickson is an absolute UNIT! He knew he had to take it to him and take down Gable Steveson to win and he freaking just went and did it," a fan expressed.
"That was an awesome match. I can't wait to watch the rematch in the trials....gable Stevenson is still an awesome wrestler.....it was Hendrickson's night," wrote a fan.
Ad

Gable Steveson fell short of earning his third title after returning to the collegiate circuit at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships

Gable Stevenson of Team United during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Gable Stevenson of Team United during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gable Steveson returned to the collegiate circuit in 2024 after having announced his retirement earlier. He took his shoes off the mat while announcing his retirement after his appearance at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Detroit.

Ad

However, he was eligible to make a comeback to the NCAA circuit owing to his redshirt, which included Steveson withdrawing from collegiate competition to focus on his Tokyo Olympic appearance, where he clinched a gold medal in the 125kg category after defeating Georgia's Geno Petriashvili.

So far in his collegiate career, he has bagged two NCAA National Championships titles, including 2021 and 2022, both in the heavyweight category. However, his return was marked with a major upset after locking horns with Wyatt Hendrickson in the final round.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी