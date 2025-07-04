"When you look good, you feel good" - When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on how style powers her performance

American track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson once explained how style affects her performance on the track. Besides being one of the most successful athletes in recent times, Richardson has been a style icon on and off the track.

Ad

The Texas native has always been associated with her unique style on the track and has made headlines with her equally unique nails or flamboyant celebrations. Speaking in an interview just before the 2024 Olympic trials, Richardson stated that her fashion is one of the main qualities that explains her presence on the track.

She also drew sharp similarities between the track and the runway, mentioning that it is an amalgamation of her skillset and fashion. She said (via 10 Magazine USA):

Ad

Trending

"That definitely describes me. When you look good, you feel good, and will perform well. The track is just like a runway where performance and style meet."

Notably, Sha'Carri Richardson has also attended several fashion events outside of her time on the track, including the star-studded Met Gala event, where she debuted back in 2021.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about her experiences at the Met Gala events

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala event (Image via: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson shed light on her experiences at the two Met Galas she has been part of so far. The American athlete attended the red carpet event in 2021 and 2025, respectively.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Richardson revealed that during the 2025 event, her team was more involved and busy along with her. The 100m world champion also mentioned that she was very nervous during her Met Gala debut in 2021, but that experience helped her this year. She said (via USA Today):

"I would say between the two different experiences of the Met Gala, I felt like this time, me and my team were definitely more involved in getting everything together so I can have a great experience."

Ad

"The invite, the two themes within the different Met Galas, also exuded a different energy as well.... The first one was my first one. I was more nervous than anything, and so I was able to take that first experience and build off of it for the second Met Gala," she added further.

Sha'Carri Richardson will next be seen in action at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic on July 5, where she will be competing with the likes of Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Notably, she won the event last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More