"Where is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's statue?"- Fans React After Nike creates Statues of Sha'Carri Richardson and Lebron James in Paris

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been one of the most successful Nike athletes in women's track and field. As the multinational brand is all set to host its top athletes in Paris, France, fans noticed something missing from their cherished welcome preparations.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be making her final Olympics appearance at the Paris Olympics this year. With competitors like Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson competing alongside the Jamaican star, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

Being an athlete sponsored by Nike, Fraser-Pryce has been a part of multiple promotional campaigns for the brand over the years. As Nike would be welcoming their sponsored athletes to Paris this year, the brand made statues of some athletes and put them on public display. They made beautifully sculptured statues of Sha’Carri Richardson, Lebron James, and Kylian Mbappé.

Fans noticed that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's statue was missing. Despite achieving great heights in the sport and being a flag bearer over the years, she did not have her statue. Fans took to X to voice their opinions.

"8 Olympic medals, 16 World Championship medals, the second-fastest woman alive and accomplished a lot of this as a mother. WHERE IS HER STATUE?!?!," wrote a fan.

"I will keep saying this, they will never treat a Jamaican athlete with the dignity and respect they deserve. Never!! PUMA to the world," wrote a former Olympic medalist.

A fan believed that Nike would unveil Fraser-Pryce's statue later on, while another was disappointed with Jamaican athletes not supporting those who support them.

"Posting here so i can circle back when they unveil SaFP and you all look like nothing but haters," wrote the fan.

"I don’t know why Jamaican athletes don’t support who supports them. They need to leave Nike alone," wrote another.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson's promotional campaign controversy

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson recently partnered with Whoop, a tech company mainly focussing on fitness trackers amid other products. Richardson was wearing all greens as she flexed the company's flagship product.

However, the campaign drew several similarities from a campaign done by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce last year. The Jamaican athlete had partnered with a Luxury watch brand and wore all greens as well.

The similarities did not just end here. Fans noticed that some shots as well as the music used in the campaign were exactly similar. Taking to X, fans shared both videos to compare as well as discuss the same.

Although this topic was discussed a lot among fans on X, neither of the athletes has released a statement or spoken about the same.