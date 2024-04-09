"Love that Sha’Carri Richardson's nails have become one of her signature traits"; "Chasing gold in green"- Fans react to the American's whoop collab

Sha’Carri Richardson is undoubtedly one of the most popular track and field athletes in the world. Apart from her athletic prowess, she is widely known for her impressive style and iconic brand collaborations which leave a mark on the current trends.

Sha’Carri Richardson is currently gearing up for the 2024 outdoor season as she eyes a spot in the United States Olympics team later this year. Richardson, who is yet to make her Olympic season debut, was previously expected to participate in the Miramar Invitational event in April. However, the American track and field star took to social media to inform her fans and well-wishers that she would be skipping the event.

Amid all this, her incredible collaborations are becoming a topic of discussion among fans. Richardson recently collaborated with 'WHOOP', an American wearable tech company whose primary product is a fitness tracker famously used by athletes.

Sha’Carri Richardson posted the promotional video on her social media handle which left her fans in a frenzy. Wearing all greens, the American track star displayed the fitness tracker while also showing off her newly curated green nails.

"It’s training szn," read the caption.

Fans were quick enough to express their excitement in the comment section.

"I love that her nails have become one of her signature traits - even in her sponsored stuff," wrote a fan.

A fan reacts to Sha’Carri Richardson's Whoop collab (@instagram.com/whoop)

"That copy is just! “Chasing Gold in the green,” chimed in another .

A fan reacts to Richardson's Whoop collab (@instagram.com/whoop)

"Who said red goes faster? It’s all about the green," wrote another fan

A screenshot for the Whoop collab (@instagram.com/whoop)

Here are some more fan reactions :

"Loving the whole look!!," one more fan commented.

"The green with the pink hair is everything," read another fan's comment.

Sha’Carri Richardson's Nike Collaboration

Sha’Carri Richardson has been sponsored by Nike ever since she decided to forgo her NCAA eligibility to turn pro. Due to her immense popularity, she has been the face of many brand promotional campaigns.

Notably, Richardson signed a five-year $20 million deal with Nike.

Her Nike AirMaxDN photoshoot was very well received by fans. They were amused to see the American track and field star in white AirMaxDN shoes along with signature Nike nail art.

Starring in the Nike x Jacquemus promotional video previously, Richardson has become a very well-known face as a Nike athlete who appears in their extensive clothing lineup.

Fans will be eager to witness a great competition at the event as Richardson gears up to make her season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024