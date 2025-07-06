Who is Beatrice Chebet? All about the woman who broke the World Record by breaking the 14 minute barrier in 5000m

Beatrice Chebet is a Kenyan athlete who recently broke the women's 5000m world record at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Chebet became the first woman to clock a sub-14 time in the event.

She defeated her fellow teammate, Agnes Ngetich, and former world record holder Gudaf Tsegay to achieve the breakthrough. While the Kenyan long-distance runner posted a historic time of 13:58.06, Ngetich and Tsegay clocked 14:01.29 and 14:04.41, respectively. Chebet surpassed the previous world record of 14:00.21, set by Tsegay during the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene in 2023.

When was Beatrice Chebet born?

Beatrice Chebet was born on 5 March 2000 in Kericho, Kenya, to Francis and Lilian Kirui.

Beatrice Chebet's education

Chebet attended the Saramek Secondary School in Londiani. Following her graduation in 2013, she joined the Lemotit Athletics Club.

Beatrice Chebet's top performances and achievements

Beatrice Chebet at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Images by Getty)

Although Chebet shattered the women's 5000m world record at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, the Kenyan long-distance runner showed her potential at the 2024 Paris Games as well. She topped the event with 14:28.56, defeating Faith Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan, who posted 14:29.60 and 14:30.61, respectively. At the same Games, she also dominated the 10,000m, posting 30:43.25 and surpassing Nadia Battocletti and Hassan.

Apart from being an Olympic champion in the event, she has also won the Diamond League titles in 2022 and 2024. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships held at the same venue in Eugene, Oregon, she secured a silver medal in the event with 14:46.75. A year later, at the Budapest edition, she maintained her podium position with a bronze medal.

"Coming to prepare to run a world record" - Beatrice Chebet expresses confidence in setting the world record

Following the race at the Prefontaine Classic, Chebet expressed her confidence in breaking the world record, stating that after her race at the Rome Diamond League in June, she realized her ability to run a world record race. She further expressed her joy in becoming the first woman to clock the impressive sub-14 time.

"Today I'm so happy," Chebet said. "After running in Rome, I say I have to prepare for a record because in Rome, I was just running to win a race. But after running 1403, I say I am capable of running a world record. So let me go back home, prepare, and come to Eugene. So while I was coming here to Eugene, I was coming to prepare to run a world record."

"I'm so happy because I've achieved and being the first woman to run. I'm so happy for myself," she added. (0.015 onwards)

Chebet clocked a stunning time of 14:03.69 in Rome, which was marked as the meeting and national record.

