Who is Bree Rizzo? All about the Australian athlete who defeated Sha'Carri Richardson in her season opener

Bree Rizzo defeated Sha'Carri Richardson in her 2025 season opener in Tokyo at the Golden Grand Prix. The Australian athlete stormed through the finish line to win the 100m with a performance of 11.38s (-0.9).

Olympic silver medalist Sha'Carri Richardson finished fourth with a performance of 11.47s (-0.9) in the first race of her 2025 season. Bree Rizzo began the race with a slow start and was trailing behind for a major part of the race; however, she started to pull through in the last 20m of the race to seal the victory. USA's Twinsha Terry finished second with a performance of 11.42s (-0.9), and Canada's Sade McCreath took home the bronze medal with a performance of 11.46s (-0.9).

When was Bree Rizzo born?

Bree Rizzo was born on 24 June 1995 in Hurstville, New South Wales, Australia.

Bree Rizzo's education

Bree Rizzo completed her education at Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia

Bree Rizzo's early life

Bree Rizzo spoke about her early life in an interview with the Australian Athletics Association and shared that she played multiple sports as a young kid, which included softball, gymnastics, and netball.

“My parents put me into numerous sports when I was a kid to stay active, however out of all the sports I did, sprinting was one of my favourite," she said.

She began beach sprinting at the age of 12 and eventually became the youngest Australian to win a beach sprinting title at the age of 13. Bree Rizzo revealed that in her early years, dancing was her main focus, and athletics was something that she did on the side.

"Growing up my focus was always on dancing. I had little time to train for surf lifesaving and athletics and was always a sport I did on the side,” she said.

The Australian athlete shifted her focus to track sprinting in late 2019 and has since been competing in the short sprints (100m & 200m) and the relay events. Since she began training to compete in track sprinting, the 29-year-old has showcased consistent improvements in her performances. She clocked her personal best of 11.29s in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships and went on to better it in the following year.

Who is Bree Rizzo's husband?

Bree Rizzo is married to Australian sprinter Matthew Rizzo.

Bree Rizzo's top performances and achievements

The Australian athlete's official personal bests stand at 11.23s in the 100m, 23.21s in the 200m, and 42.48s in the 4x100m relay. She clocked 11.09(+3.0) in March 2025 at the WA Athletics Stadium, Perth; however, the time was not legal according to the rules for wind assist set by World Athletics.

