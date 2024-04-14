Who is Jacious Sears? Everything about the athlete who set the world lead and recorded the second fastest 100m in NCAA History

Jacious Sears is a track and field athlete from the USA who competes in sprinting events. She grabbed the spotlight after clocking a 100m world-leading performance at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational 2024.

The University of Tennessee senior Sears registered a personal best of 10.77s (+1.6 m/s) on her season opener to finish ahead of Kaila Jackson (11.10s) and Rosemary Chukwuma (11.12) in the women’s 100m (collegiate event).

Her remarkable performance at the Tom Jones Invitational puts her second in all-time NCAA history and only behind the 2023 world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who holds the current record with a 10.75s in 2019.

With her performance, she has certainly impressed the track and field community and is one of the athletes to look out for in the women’s 100m in the coming future. Let's dive into knowing more about the 22-year-old and her achievements so far.

Jacious Sears’ hometown

Sears was born on August 11, 2001, and hails from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

Jacious Sears’ Education

She went to the Palm Beach Gardens Community High School. Sears attended the University of Miami in 2020 and later transferred to the University of Tennessee.

A look at Jacious Sears’ top achievements

At the SEC Indoor Championships 2024, Sears bagged the 60m, clocking 7.11s, and placed third in the 200m with a time of 22.96s at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She continued to impress with her performance at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts, with a fourth-place finish in the 60m (7.13s) and fifth-place finish in the 200m (22.69s).

Along with Dennisha Page, Joella Lloyd and Jada Seaman, she played a crucial role in establishing a school record in the 4x100m for the University of Tennesse at the Battle on the Bayou 2024 with a record-breaking time of 42.98 secs to finish only behind Tiger Olympians, an LSU alumni group (42.78s).

She bagged the South Region Track Athlete of the Year title by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) in 2023. Jacious Sears also participated at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2023 where she placed eighth in the 100m and advanced to the semis in the 200m.

In Indoors, Sears boasts personal records of 7.04s in the 60m, which she clocked during the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships 2023 in Albuquerque, and 22.57 in the 200m. She also has a personal best of 22.45s in the 200m outdoors.