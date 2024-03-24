Who is Oklahoma State's wrestling coach? All about 2-time Olympic gold medalist John Smith

John Smith is the current head coach at Oklahoma State University (OSU) and a retired American wrestler.

Having taken on the mantle since 1991, he has led Oklahoma State in winning five NCAA Division I titles, The first of these came in 1994 before OSU won four successive titles from 2003-2006. Besides this, Smith has also worked with five Olympic wrestlers and as many as 33 NCAA champions.

Moreover, he helped Oklahoma State in clinching 21 team conference tournament championships, and two Big 12 regular season titles. For his contributions, he was rewarded with the National Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year awards in the years 1994 and 2003.

Smith also holds the record for the most wins in OSU history as a coach with a dual record of 476-72-6. His 476 dual wins place him on the list of most victories among active coaches and third highest at the Division I level, behind Dale Thomas (616) and Harold Nichols (492).

Let’s dive into knowing more about OSU’s wrestling coach who led the Cowboys at the 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, from March 21 to March 23, 2024

John Smith’s hometown and family

John Smith was born on August 9, 1965, in Del City, Oklahoma to Lee Roy and Madalene Smith. He is one of twelve children of the couple, and among the four brothers who made a career in amateur wrestling.

Smith married Toni Donaldson on 16 December 1995 and the two have three children together.

Smith’s career in Wrestling during his junior days

John Smith attended Del City High School in Del City where he secured an impressive record of 105 wins and 5 losses. He also became the Oklahoma state champion twice.

Competing for the Oklahoma State University (OSU) at the collegiate level, he had a phenomenal record of 154-7-2. He was a two-time national champion (134 lb) at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. He concluded his collegiate career with 90 successive wins.

Major achievements of John Smith

John Smith is undoubtedly one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers the sport has witnessed. His international career from 1986 to 1992 saw him win two gold medals at the Olympics (1988 and 1992).

He won the 62 kg event at the 1988 Seoul Olympics by beating Stepan Sarkisyan in the final. Smith won his second gold medal in a row in the same category at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by beating Iran's Askari Mohammadian in the gold medal match. The American also won four World Championships gold medals in 1987, 1989, 1990 and 1991.

Besides this, he also became a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist in 1987 and 1991 and Goodwill Games champion twice in 1986 and 1990.