"Who is ready for winter"- Mikaela Shiffrin teases anticipation for 2025-26 skiing season with unseen training glimpses

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to share her excitement ahead of the start of the 2025-26 alpine ski season. Shiffrin is set to begin her season with the Giant Slalom event at Sölden, Austria, on October 25th, followed by the Levi slalom in Finland on November 15th. Shiffrin ended last season on a high note, recording her 101st World Cup victory which is the most out of any alpine skier ever.Mikaela Shiffrin has been preparing for the upcoming season in Chile at the La Parva ski resort, training alongside other members of the US Alpine ski team as well as her husband, Aleksander Kilde, who has been recovering from injury. Shiffrin also picked up an abdominal injury during a World Cup race last season, only returning to compete in January.On Instagram, Shiffrin posted a few unseen training glimpses as she gears up for the start of the season:&quot;It’s October…who’s ready for winter?!❄️⛷️🫠😅🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin will be looking to perform well in her upcoming races ahead of the Milan Olympics next year, where she will be targeting a third Olympic gold medal.Mikaela Shiffrin on competing at the Milan Winter Olympics: &quot;There is pressure&quot;Shiffrin at the 24/25 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Slalom - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin previously discussed how difficult it was to compete in the 24/25 World Cup season. In an interview with USA Today, she said:&quot;Everybody’s dealing with something. I think the harder thing about this season has been the peaks and valleys. I tend to operate best at more even keel, even emotionally. But when it's extremely good moments and extremely bad moments, that's what really takes all of my energy to just manage it.”She also discussed competing at the Milan Olympics, saying:&quot;There is pressure around the Games. I want to be able to say that I'm just doing this for me and it's just for fun and everything, but the fact is we all feel pressure. There's not a lot in the world that feels like holding up a gold medal. Or any Olympic medal. It's the culmination of a lot of work. I’d love to be able to go to Cortina next year and take the mentality that it's more of a privilege and more of an opportunity than it is pressure.&quot;Mikaela Shiffrin has won five overall World Cup titles and will be looking to win another one ahead of the start of the season.