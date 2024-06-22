Who is Shaine Casas? All about the American who qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 200m IM

Shaine Casas is an American swimmer who recently clinched a spot to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Casas competed in the men's 200m IM at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials alongside Carson Foster and Kieran Smith.

Casas clocked a remarkable 1:55.83 to earn his first Olympic quota. He followed Foster with a narrow gap, who posted an impressive 1:55.65 and finished ahead of Smith, registering 1:56.97. The 24-year-old displayed a spectacular performance in the 200m IM at the Trials by placing second in the semifinal round with 1:57.87.

Casas recorded 1:59.10 in the heat of the event on Day 6 of the Olympic Trials. The California-born swimmer's qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics becomes more remarkable, given that he missed out on the last Olympics after competing in two events at the Trials.

At the last Trials, he settled in third place in the 100m backstroke behind Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong, narrowly falling short of the qualification. He also missed to grab the Olympic berth in the 200m backstroke event after placing in sixth position with 1:57.64.

Shaine Casas' education

Casas completed his schooling at McAllen High School in Texas, where his swimming journey began. He was a 6A State champion in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Following this, he started competing for Texas A&M University from 2018 to 2021. Casas transferred to the University of Texas in 2022.

Shaine Casas' other achievements

Shaine Casas of Team United States competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Heat at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.

During the 2024 Olympic season, Casas contributed to the American squad's victory in securing a gold medal in the 4x100m medley and a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay event at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Further, he also joined the team, including Matt King, Luke Hobson, and Carson Foster to secure a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay event.

At the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, he collected a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke by registering 1:55.35, following Ryan Murphy and Luke Greenbank.

The 24-year-old American swimmer holds the National record in the 4×50 meter medley relay in short course, which he achieved during the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Casas along with Nic Fink, Tom Shields, and Ryan Held secured a silver medal after clocking 1:30.51. He swam the butterfly leg in the team, clocking 23.11 seconds.