Who are Simone Biles' toughest competitors at Paris Olympics 2024? A look at some of the 27-year-old's opponents

Simone Biles is headed to the Paris Olympics, the third Olympiad of her career after the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She recently competed at the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials and finished with an all-around score of 117.225, claiming a resounding victory.

Biles returned to the competition at the 2023 US Classic after a two-year-long hiatus since her Tokyo Olympic stint. She unfurled her prowess and extended her medal tally to 37 across World Championships and Olympics at the 2023 World Championships.

The 27-year-old will face some prominent gymnasts, including the likes of Rebeca Andrade, Nina Derwael, and Zhang Qingying, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notable wins of Rebeca Andrade in 2023 and 2024

Rebeca Andrade won the gold in vault and silver in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which made her the first Brazilian female gymnast to medal at the Olympics. She recently shared the competitive stage with Simone Biles at the 2023 World Championships.

On the first day of the event, Andrade outdid Biles and won the vault gold, after the latter faced a setback in her eponymous skills. In the all-around competition, Andrade finished behind Biles, scoring 56.766. In the balance beam and floor finals, she further shared the podium with top-finisher Biles, trailing in third (14.300) and second (14.500), respectively.

At the recently concluded Brazil Trophy, Rebeca Andrade won the beam and uneven bars title to book the coveted seat in Paris.

Nina Derwael will enter Paris 2024 as the defending uneven bars champion

Nina Derwael debuted at the 2016 Rio Olympics but didn't have a podium finish. She further participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won the uneven bars gold.

Derwael shared the competitive stage with Biles at the 2018 World Championships. Though she finished fourth in the all-around competition behind Biles, she outpaced her in the uneven bars event final by half a point, scoring 15.200. Her effort cemented her name as the first gymnast from Belgium to win a world title.

Nina Derwael competed in the 2024 World Cup series, where she won the balance beam gold at the Cairo World Cup. Though she finished fifth at the Cottbus World Cup, she was placed on top of the Olympic-eligible roster. Her beam bronze at the Baku World Cup also made her the highest-placing Olympic-eligible athlete. Her efforts in the World Cup series guaranteed her Paris Olympic qualification.

The 2023 performances of Zhang Qingying

Zhang Qingyang gave impressive performances at the 2023 Asian Gymnastics Championships. She won gold in the team, balance beam, and floor exercise and silver in the all-around.

Zhang Qingyang also participated in the 2023 World Championships, where she earned a qualification in the balance beam and team final. Her performances in the latter event propeled the Chinese team to the fourth place.

