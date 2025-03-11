Why was Femke Bol's team initially disqualified in the women's 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Championship? All about the medal reinstation

Femke Bol's team was disqualified during the 2025 European Indoor Championships after winning the women's 4x400m relay. The team finished with a time of 3:24.34, followed by Great Britain and the Czech Republic. However, Bol's team score was appealed by Great Britain.

Ad

The incident took place during the final handover. Video footage showed Cathelijn Peeters blocking Britain’s Amber Anning, leading to claims of interference. This resulted in officials disqualifying the Netherlands.

The Dutch team challenged the decision, saying officials had mistakenly placed Britain’s team in the inside lane when the Netherlands had been leading and should have been there. After reviewing the situation, officials agreed with the Dutch protest and gave them back the gold medal.

Ad

Trending

The video of the incident was shared on X on March 10, 2025, alongside a caption:

"The final exchange of the European Indoor Championships women's 4x400m. #apeldoorn2025. Cathelijn Peeters obstructing Amber Anning leading to a DQ until Netherlands were reinstated after a counter-protest."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After winning the gold medal, Femke Bol shared her thoughts on her team's performance.

Femke Bol reflects on the team's performance at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships

Lieke Klaver, Nina Franke, Cathelijn Peeters and Femke Bol at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

The Netherlands won the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships. Femke Bol led her team to victory with a time of 3:15.63, followed by Belgium at 3:16.19 and Great Britain at 3:16.49.

Ad

Nick Smidt began the race by giving the Netherlands an early lead, but Eveline Saalberg lost that spot to Belgium’s Imke Vervaet. Great Britain’s Emily Newman pushed her team into second place before Tony Van Diepen kept the Dutch team close to the front.

In the final leg, Bol took the baton, overtook Helene Ponette on the back straight, and secured the gold medal. This win gave Bol her tenth European title. Sharlene Mawdsley had the fastest women’s split at 49.93, while Bol ran 50.33.

Ad

Reflecting on the team's performance, the 25-year-old said:

"Winning gold is amazing. I am so proud of our team for performing so well today. If this was just the first night and first gold, I’m excited for what’s to come. With a crowd like this, it doesn’t feel like just training, even though it’s our home track. Of course, you have to run smart, especially since it was my first race." (watchathletics.com)

The event observed a crowd of 5,000 making it to the Omnisport Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback