"Why would I lie?"- Noah Lyles shares hilarious interaction with fan at the airport amid Indoor Track season

Noah Lyles has opened up about a hilarious interaction with a fan at the airport. The American athlete was asked about the reason for his incredible confidence and his answer shocked the fan.

Lyles emerged as one of the top sprinters for the Olympic podium after winning the World Championships in the 200m in 2021 and successfully defending his title every year. One distinctive quality that makes the American stand out from the whole line-up is his confidence.

The 27-year-old never hesitates to express his thoughts and reveal his goals in the media before his competitions. Noah Lyles expressed his desire to win three gold medals at the Paris Olympics to equal the legendary athlete Usain Bolt's record and even hoped to surpass the long-standing record if given an opportunity to compete in the 4x400m relay team.

However, the American athlete's dreams remained unfulfilled at the Paris Olympics, as he won only one gold and one silver medal. Lyles withdrew from competing in the 4x100m relay after testing positive for COVID-19, concluding his 2024 season. Fans scrutinized and trolled him on social media for not living up to his claims. However, Lyles remained confident about his abilities as he marched on to the next season.

Amid the ongoing Indoor season, Noah Lyles took to X to share a hilarious interaction with a fan while discussing his confidence at the airport.

"A man asked me at the airport how do I have so much confidence. I told him therapy. He said really? Why would I lie 🤣," he wrote.

Noah Lyles on his confidence

Noah Lyles competes in the men's 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about his confidence in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete expressed how his confidence increased with every performance and achieving his goals played a major factor in helping him create the right mindset conducive to growth.

"Every time I'm gonna gonna do [something]... I do it. Achieving almost everything that I put my mind to. And it's gaining that confidence each step of the way. That slowly builds it up higher and higher and higher," he said.

"That's kind of the mindset I have, and as I get to these big moments, you know, I thrive off of these. This is what I've prayed for, is what I've dreamed of... these moments right here. I get more excited the bigger the crowd is," he added.

Furthermore, he revealed how the stadium atmosphere helps him channel his confidence and energy into delivering his best performance.

