Why was Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser disqualified at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia? All about the official rule set by World Athletics

Salwa Eid Naser faced disqualification at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia after being adjudged to have committed a lane infringement violation. She was making her third appearance at Grand Slam Track after competing in Kingston and Miami where she secured second place in the long sprints.

The Bahraini sprinter competed in the 400m event alongside a star-studded lineup, including Marileidy Paulino, Nickisha Pryce, Isabella Whittaker, Alexis Holmes, Sharlene Mawdsley, Laviai Nielsen, and Jessika Gbai.

Eid Naser executed a remarkable start in the long sprint event and surpassed other athletes to follow Paulino in second place. However, after overcoming other athletes, she seemingly lost control of her direction.

During the last 100m of the race and the second curve, Eid Naser misjudged her step and barged into Pryce's lane. She started the race in the sixth lane but crossed the finish line from fifth.

Following the unfortunate incident, Eid Naser was disqualified from the race, due to a lane infringement rule violation, which requires the athletes to maintain their designated lane throughout the race in a few events (including 100m, 200m, 400m, and the 4x100m relay).

Salwa Eid Naser had earlier also faced disqualification at the 2024 Brussels Diamond League, where she committed the same violation in the women's 400m event.

Salwa Eid Naser secured second place finishes at Kingston and Miami editions of 2025 Grand Slam Track

Salwa Eid Naser during the IAAF Diamond League competition in Doha, Qatar on May 16, 2025. (Photo via Getty Images)

Salwa Eid Naser clinched second place at the Kingston and Miami editions of the 2025 Grand Slam Track. At the first stop of the event, she settled for second place in the long sprints after clocking a time of 48.67 seconds to win the 400m race. She followed multiple-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas who posted 49.14 seconds in the 400m race at the Kingston National Stadium in April.

At the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida which hosted the Miami edition (second stop) of the Grand Slam Track, Eid Naser followed Dominican sprinter and Olympic medalist Marileidy Paulino to earn second place. While Paulino clocked a time of 49.21 seconds in the 400m, Eid Naser followed with 49.33 seconds.

She also competed at the 2024 Paris Games and clinched her first Olympic medal. The 27-year-old followed Paulino to clock 48.53 seconds as the winner posted 48.17 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser collected a silver medal in the 400m.

