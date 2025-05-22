  • home icon
  Will Kyle Snyder get an opportunity to compete in Final X after his suspension? All about the wrestler's future after pleading guilty to a charge

Will Kyle Snyder get an opportunity to compete in Final X after his suspension? All about the wrestler's future after pleading guilty to a charge

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified May 22, 2025 05:06 GMT
Wrestling - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16 - Source: Getty
Kyle Snyder at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16 - (Source: Getty)

Kyle Snyder will get a chance to fight for a World team spot at Final X on June 14, 2025, after his suspension lifted. However, the two-time Olympian has not yet released a confirmation regarding his contention for Final X.

Kyle Snyder, the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist, was arrested for being a part of a prostitute sting operation in Ohio. He responded to an advertisement related to escort services, posted online by Columbus police. He then paid $160 to an officer, requesting a sex act in a hotel room. He was arrested after being found guilty of first-degree misdemeanour, but during his court hearing on May 19, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to disorderly misconduct.

He was fined $250 for the disorderly conduct and released from the USA Wrestling’s Interim Membership Suspension list and SafeSport’s Centralized Disciplinary Database. Now, the three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State will be eligible to compete for a World team seat at Final X, slated for June 14, 2025.

However, Kyle Snyder hasn't yet released an official statement regarding his competition plans this year. (via FloWrestling)

He was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open in Las Vegas, where he won the freestyle title in the 97 kg category.

Snyder has seven World medals in his resume, out of which three are golds. He was one of the most decorated wrestlers in the Big Ten, winning three pole podiums in the Championships.

Kyle Snyder promised to learn from his mistakes in his virtual speech at the court hearing

Snyder at the US Olympic Trial: Wrestling - (Source: Getty)

Kyle Snyder, the youngest wrestler in history to win Olympic, World, and NCAA titles in the same year, completed a John School course designed for men who are found guilty of soliciting sex. After a successful session, during his court hearing on May 19, Snyder talked about the lessons he learned and how he wants to improve going forward in his life and wrestling career.

"I’ve learned a lot through this process. It’s taught me a lot about myself, and I plan on making much better decisions. I learned about why I made the decision that I did, which was because I had too much pride. I learned about the impact that these decisions have on not just my family but the community," the 29-year-old said virtually.

Snyder was the youngest American to earn the Ivan Yarygin Memorial Grand Prix title. He also won the 2017 AAU Sullivan Award, among other notable honors in his storied career.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
