"Will miss our daily chats"- Alica Schmidt pens emotional note for teammates after concluding training camp in France

Alica Schmidt recently penned a message for her training teammates as her final camp comes to an end after four months. The athlete is now gearing up to compete in the first outdoor race of the season.

Schmidt commenced her 2025 season by competing in the 800m for the first time at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor. However, she couldn't earn a podium finish, ending up in the fourth position after clocking 2:09.90. Amid the ongoing track season, the German athlete visited two camps, including South Africa, for high-altitude training, and France.

After her training camp in France ended, she made her feelings known about it by penning a message on her Instagram story. She uploaded a video of her and her training teammates and added a note about missing them post-training that read:

"Will miss our daily chats🫶🏻 Last camp for a while- can't believe we spent 4 months together in the past half year👀" wrote Alica Schmidt.

Schmidt’s Instagram story

The 26-year-old will make her outdoor season debut at the Goldenes Oval 2025 in Dresden, where she will run in the 800m dash. However, before competing in this race, the athlete recently gave a hint about going on a girls' trip.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her decision to run in the middle-distance events in 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, Alica Schmidt ran in the sprinting events, including all the races from the 100m to 400m dashes. However, she brought a change in her sprinting schedule, having decided to compete in the middle-distance events as she promised herself the same in 2022.

She opened up about the details in an Instagram post, where she shared a bunch of pictures from her 2024 events and added a caption, explaining her decision to switch to the middle-distance events in 2025. She wrote:

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀"

She added:

"I‘m on my way to my first high altitude training camp where I’ll join an international 800m group to train alongside great athletes where I can learn a lot. I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) Let this journey begin .. xoxo."

Alica Schmidt recently also penned a strong message on social media ahead of her outdoor season debut, highlighting the fact that she has been making progress.

