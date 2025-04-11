With Josh Kerr yet to confirm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Paris Olympic medalists set to headline Bowerman Mile in Prefontaine Classic

The 2025 Bowerman Mile is set to feature Jakob Ingebrigtsen headlining the event, alongside 1500m Paris Olympics gold and bronze medalists Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse. Josh Kerr, who is the defending champion of the BM at the Prefontaine Classic, has not yet announced his participation in the competition.

Ad

The lineup of Ingebrigtsen, Hocker, and Nuguse promises to provide an intense race for fans, with all eyes on the clock to see if the trio can breach the world record of 3:43.13 and dip under the 3:43s mark.

Ingebrigtsen, who is the current world record holder for the indoor mile, holds a personal best of 3:43.73 in the outdoor mile, a time he ran at the Hayward Field in Eugene in 2023. The Norwegian will head into the Bowerman Mile as a two-time Olympic and World Champion, and remains a top contender for the win.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Cole Hocker is definitely expected to give the rest of the field a run for their money. At the Paris Olympics last year, the American came from behind and overcame both Ingebrigtsen and reigning World Champion Josh Kerr in the 1500m en route to his maiden Olympic gold medal. Hocker holds a personal best of 3:48.08 in the mile, a time he ran in 2023.

Last but not least, Yared Nuguse is another blockbuster addition to the 2025 Bowerman Mile field. While Hocker stunned the world by winning the 1500m gold in Paris last year, Nuguse pulled off his own upset when he denied defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen the final spot on the podium. Nuguse is a strong miler and holds a personal best of 3:43.97 in the distance. Earlier this year, the American set a world record of 3:46.63 in the indoor mile, but that record has since been outdone by his Norwegian rival.

Ad

Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins two golds at the 2025 World Indoor Championships

Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After winning the 5000m gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen has gotten his 2025 season off to a strong start. The Norwegian made his season debut at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, where he won the mile race. Post that, he went on to win 1500m and 3000m titles at the European Indoor Championships.

Ad

On March 22, Ingebrigtsen won his first World Indoor Championships gold when he stormed to the 3000m title. He followed this up with a top-of-the-podium finish in the 1500m distance on March 23.

With the indoor season now over, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will likely turn his focus to the 2025 World Championships, where he will look to claim his third consecutive 5000m gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More