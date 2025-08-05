  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Sydney Mclaughlin
  • With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone out of hurdles at Worlds, Femke Bol enjoys switch to new event at Dutch Nationals despite runner-up finish

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone out of hurdles at Worlds, Femke Bol enjoys switch to new event at Dutch Nationals despite runner-up finish

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:22 GMT
2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty
Femke Bol at the London Diamond League 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival, Femke Bol, shared her feelings after a second-place finish at the Dutch Championships in Hengelo. The Dutch athlete participated outside of her specialized 400m hurdles and enjoyed a switch in the 200m flat race during this event.

Ad

Bol won the heats after clocking 22.89 seconds to qualify for the finals, but faced a defeat against Lieke Klaver, even after registering a time of 22.84 seconds. Klaver won the Dutch title by the slimmest of margins (0.02 seconds) after clocking 22.82 seconds.

After bagging the silver medal in Hengelo, Bol shared a post on her Instagram handle, featuring a few glimpses from her time at the Dutch Nationals. She further expressed her happiness at clocking 22.8 seconds twice and competing in front of a home crowd. She wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🥈 and twice 22.8 yesterday on the 200m at nationals ✨ Always a lot of fun running at home♥️"
Ad

Being the 2023 World Champion in the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol is automatically qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo. However, she will not face her strongest opponent, McLaughlin-Levrone, who has shifted her focus to the 400m flat race for the Worlds and also qualified after a successful outing at the USATF Championships.

Femke Bol makes her feelings known on not getting to compete against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Championships

Femke Bol (Image via: Getty)
Femke Bol (Image via: Getty)

Femke Bol spoke about not getting to compete against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Championships in Tokyo. Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone have had several memorable face-offs in their time, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2022 Worlds, both of which were won by the American.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Bol expressed her disappointment and added that she loved to compete against McLaughlin-Levrone. Additionally, she also heaped praises on the American athlete, stating that the latter was one of the finest to grace the 400m hurdles. Bol said, via NOS:

"Maybe it's a bit of a disappointment. It's a shame. As a track and field enthusiast, I think it's great that she's going to do the 400. But as an athlete, I'd love to run against her; it just hasn't happened very often. It's always unique to compete against her. I love it, even though there's a very good chance I'll finish second. She's the very best ever in the event I do, so it remains special."

Femke Bol has had an impressive season so far in the 400m hurdles event with victories in events like the London and Monaco Diamond League meets.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications