World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV and live streaming details ft. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in action (Day-02)

The World Athletics Championships 2025 kicked-off on September 13, 2025, in the Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. The nine-day event will feature some of the best athletes in the world competing for the ultimate title.
Day 1 of the event, September 13, 2025, featured preliminary races of many events as well as the finals of the 35km race walk, women's 10,000m, shot put, and the men's 4x400m relay. Day 2 is divided into two sessions with with women's marathon final being the highlight of the morning session. Moreover, the 1500m heats as well as the women's 100m hurdles heats will feature Olympic Champions like Masai Russell and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action.
World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 2: Schedule
The complete schedule of Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships 2024 is as follows. All the times mentioned are in Tokyo local time ( UTC + 9, ET + 13)
Morning session
07:30 Women's marathon final
09:00 Women's hammer throw qualification group A
09:35 Men's 1500m heats
10:45 Women's hammer throw qualification group B
11:28 Women's 100m hurdles heats
Evening session
18:35 Men's 400m heats
18:40 Men's high jump qualification
19:10 Women's discus throw final
19:25 Women's 400m heats
20:20 Women's 100m semi-final
20:40 Women's long jump final
20:43 Men's 100m semi-final
21:05 Women's 1500m semi-final
21:30 Men's 10,000m final
22:13 Women's 100m final
22:20 Men's 100m final
World Athletics Championships 2025, Day 2: Weather Forecast
The weather on Day 2, September 14, 2025, is expected to be hot and humid with high clouds, with a high of 35 (Celsius) and a low of 26.
World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2: Top Athletes to Watch out for
Day 2 of the World Championships 2025 promises an incredible line-up of events, which will witness Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen's first outdoor season race after dealing with an injury for the past four months.
Ingebrigtsen and his arch-rival, Josh Kerr, will be in action in the men's 1500m heats scheduled in the morning session of Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in the evening session of Day 2 in the women's 400m. This would be the American athlete's first appearance in the event at the World Championships.
Tara Davis Woodhall will be competing in the women's long jump, and the Olympic gold medalist will be aiming for the top crown as she hopes to continue her momentum. Moreover, the evening session would feature the finals of the men's and women's 100m, 10,000m, and the women's long jump.
World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2: Live streaming details
In Great Britain, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will provide streaming for the World Athletics Championships. Meanwhile, the viewers can watch the event live on NBC and Peacock in the United States.