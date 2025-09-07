World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025 Results: Maia McCoy beats Celera Barnes for 100m title, Andre De Grasse misses top spot

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025 took place on Sunday, September 7, at the National Stadium. The event was the final meeting of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, which had begun with the Maurie Plant Meet on March 29 in Melbourne.

In the women's 100m, the United States' Maia McCoy defeated compatriot Celera Barnes for the title. While McCoy clocked a time of 11.20s to win the event, the 2022 NACAC champion finished third with a 11.32s run. Destiny Smith-Barnett of Liberia came second by recording 11.28s in the event.

Canadian track star and former 200m Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse finished on the podium in the 100m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing but fell short of the top spot, placing third with a time of 10.16s. Oman's Ali Al Balushi won the event with a 10.09s run.

We will now look at the complete results for the World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing -

Men’s Results at World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing

100m

Ali Al Balushi (Oman) - 10.09 Brandon Hicklin (USA) - 10.12 Andre De Grasse (Canada) - 10.16

110m Hurdles

Tatsuki Abe (Japan) - 13.22 Zhuoyi Xu (China) - 13.23 Yuanjiang Chen (China) - 13.27

400m

Khaleb McRae (USA) - 44.64 Bryce Deadmon (USA) - 44.78 Dylan Borlée (Belgium) - 45.15

Pole Vault

Zhong Tao (China) - 5.75 (First)

Cole Walsh (USA) - 5.75 (Second)

Ernest John Obiena (Philippines) - 5.65 (Third)

Huang Bokai (China) - 5.65 (Third)

800m

Mark English (Ireland) - 1:44.67 Pablo Sánchez-Valladares (Spain) - 1:44.79 Wyclife Kinyamal (Kenya) - 1:44.86

High Jump

Jialun Li (China) - 2.20 Zhen Wang (China) - 2.20 Guobiao Wu (China) - 2.20

Long Jump

Filip Pravdica (Croatia) - 7.88 Henryk Flåtnes (Norway) - 7.88 Qichen Zhang (China) - 7.78

Women’s Results at World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing

100m

Maia McCoy (USA) - 11.20 Destiny Smith-Barnett (Liberia) - 11.28 Celera Barnes (USA) - 11.32

100m Hurdles

Anna Tóth (Hungary) - 12.83 Rayniah Jones (USA) - 13.00 Ricarda Lobe (Germany) - 13.05

400m Hurdles

Kristiina Halonen (Finland) - 55.46 Kong Yingying (China) - 55.54 Mo Jiadie (China) - 56.31

1500m

Helen Schlachtenhaufen (USA) - 4:06.95 Christina Aragon (USA) - 4:07.20 Adèle Gay (France) - 4:07.21

3000m

Liang Tiantian (China) - 8:57.65 Eloise Walker (Great Britain & N.I.) - 8:58.02 Cari Hughes (Great Britain & N.I.) - 9:00.49

Javelin Throw

Yan Ziyi (China) - 64.46 Su Lingdan (China) - 62.39 Dai Qianqian (China) - 58.49

Shot Put

Sarah Mitton (Canada) - 19.81 Fanny Roos (Sweden) - 19.35 Linru Zhang (China) - 19.05

