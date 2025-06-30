Celera Barnes’ impressive 100m feat ahead of U.S. World Trials draws reactions from Justin Gatlin, Noah Lyles’ fiancée and others

Several track and field personalities, such as Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield and Justin Gatlin, shared their reactions as Celera Barnes clocked an all-conditions personal best. This came during her recent meeting at the MVA HP and Para-Born to Run Invite event, where she clocked 10.79 seconds during the 100m finals (+2.5, more than the legal tailwind of +2.0).

Ad

Notably, this was Barnes' first meet after her disappointing Grand Slam Track outing in Philadelphia, where she competed as a challenger. She finished seventh in the 200m race and sixth in the 100m race.

However, she has made a resounding comeback with a victory at the MVA HP event. Barnes expressed her excitement after clocking impressive run times at the meet via an Instagram post. She shared a few glimpses from her meet and added a caption.

Ad

Trending

"First race in a month and we back🔥 Prelims, 11.07 popped straight up Finals, they blew the gun at 80m to let us know the clock wasn’t running 🙃 Then they only gave us 15 minutes to do a re-run and we clocked 10.79 (2.4). In all, solid dayyyy and an all conditions PB🫶🏽."

Ad

100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles' fiancée, Bromfield, reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment. She stated:

"Okaaaayyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Former Olympic champion and veteran US athlete Justin Gatlin commented:

"Ready ready 🔥🔥🔥"

"Yes ma’am ❤️" wrote US athlete Monae' Nichols.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥" reacted Melisa Barber.

"🔥🔥" reacted Davonte Burnett.

Screenshot of the comments (Image via: IG/@celera_barnes)

Celera Barnes had an impressive indoor season at the start of 2025, which also saw her become the 60m US champion, back in February.

Ad

Celera Barnes makes her feelings known on winning the 60m US Indoor title

Celera Barnes (Image via: Getty)

Celera Barnes shared her emotions after winning the 60m title at the 2025 US Indoor Championships. She clocked a run time of 7.11 seconds to better the 3rd place she had at the Championships last year.

Ad

In an interview after the race, Barnes opened up about the transition during the race that helped her push towards the victory and further expressed her excitement about winning the competition. She said (via runnerspace, 00:07 onwards):

"The race felt really good. I was really poised, we have practiced my transition, and that's what really made the difference in this year. Last year I had a great season, I ran a 7.09, but now I am a USA champion, and this is a testament to my work."

Ad

So far in the 2025 season, Barnes has also reached the podium in several meets, such as the Adidas Atlanta Games and Millrose Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More