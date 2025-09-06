World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch out ft. Khaleb McRae, Andre De Grasse

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025 will be held on September 6-7 and will feature some of the best track and field athletes in the world. The Tour is one of the most high-profile track events that run through the year, just below the Diamond League.

The last meeting was in Melbourne, Australia, on March 29, with the Beijing meeting being the last one before the World Championships in Tokyo this month. Here's everything you need to know about The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing: Schedule and how to watch

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing will be hosted at the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) in Beijing. It will feature events such as:

Shot Put (Women), 100m (Men), 100m (Women), Discus Throw (Women), 200m (Women), 400m (Men), 800m (Men), 5000m (Women), 110m Hurdles (Men), 100m Hurdles (Women), Pole Vault (Men), Long Jump (Men), Javelin Throw (Women)

The meet will begin at 11:00 AM GMT (13:00 CEST / 19:00 CST). Live coverage of the event will be provided internationally on the World Athletics website. It will also be televised live on local TV networks across the world, such as:

Canada: CBC Sports/Gem

Australia - Watch Live on WA Inside Track

Caribbean and United States: Flow Sports

Spain - Watch Live on WA Inside Track

Brazil - Watch Live on WA Inside Track

Bahamas - CPSL

Jamaica - CPSL

Hungary - M4 Sport

Germany - SportEurope.TV

Sweden - Watch Live on WA Inside Track

Norway - VG + Sport

Netherlands - NOS

Israel: Sport 4

Italy - Sky Sport Uno

Finland: MTV Urheilu 1 / MTV Katsomo

Poland - Polsat Sport 3

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia - Panam Sports Channel

Most African Countries: Super Sport (GSL1 / LIYU / SSME / VR3 / VR3A)

Athletes to watch out for at The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing

Khaleb McRae at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Many stars, such as Khaleb McRae and Andre De Grasse, are set to compete in Beijing as they look to perform well ahead of the World Championships. McRae will compete in the hurdles event, his specialty.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse is one to watch out for in the Men's 100m and 200m events. Shot put athlete Sarah Mitton will look for a victory at the World Athletics Continental Tour after missing out on victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. Meanwhile, in the Women's 100m, there will be tough competition between Leah Bertrand, Maia McCoy, and Celera Barnes.

