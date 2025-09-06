  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch out ft. Khaleb McRae, Andre De Grasse

World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch out ft. Khaleb McRae, Andre De Grasse

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Sep 06, 2025 13:25 GMT
2024 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Unstoppable&quot; Premiere - Source: Getty
Andre de Grasse will be competing at the World Athletics Continental Tour 2025 - Source: Getty

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025 will be held on September 6-7 and will feature some of the best track and field athletes in the world. The Tour is one of the most high-profile track events that run through the year, just below the Diamond League.

Ad

The last meeting was in Melbourne, Australia, on March 29, with the Beijing meeting being the last one before the World Championships in Tokyo this month. Here's everything you need to know about The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing 2025

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing: Schedule and how to watch

The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing will be hosted at the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) in Beijing. It will feature events such as:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Shot Put (Women),
  2. 100m (Men),
  3. 100m (Women),
  4. Discus Throw (Women),
  5. 200m (Women),
  6. 400m (Men),
  7. 800m (Men),
  8. 5000m (Women),
  9. 110m Hurdles (Men),
  10. 100m Hurdles (Women),
  11. Pole Vault (Men),
  12. Long Jump (Men),
  13. Javelin Throw (Women)

The meet will begin at 11:00 AM GMT (13:00 CEST / 19:00 CST). Live coverage of the event will be provided internationally on the World Athletics website. It will also be televised live on local TV networks across the world, such as:

Ad
  • Canada: CBC Sports/Gem
  • Australia - Watch Live on WA Inside Track
  • Caribbean and United States: Flow Sports
  • Spain - Watch Live on WA Inside Track
  • Brazil - Watch Live on WA Inside Track
  • Bahamas - CPSL
  • Jamaica - CPSL
  • Hungary - M4 Sport
  • Germany - SportEurope.TV
  • Sweden - Watch Live on WA Inside Track
  • Norway - VG + Sport
  • Netherlands - NOS
  • Israel: Sport 4
  • Italy - Sky Sport Uno
  • Finland: MTV Urheilu 1 / MTV Katsomo
  • Poland - Polsat Sport 3
  • Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia - Panam Sports Channel
  • Most African Countries: Super Sport (GSL1 / LIYU / SSME / VR3 / VR3A)
Ad

Athletes to watch out for at The World Athletics Continental Tour Beijing

Khaleb McRae at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Khaleb McRae at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Many stars, such as Khaleb McRae and Andre De Grasse, are set to compete in Beijing as they look to perform well ahead of the World Championships. McRae will compete in the hurdles event, his specialty.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse is one to watch out for in the Men's 100m and 200m events. Shot put athlete Sarah Mitton will look for a victory at the World Athletics Continental Tour after missing out on victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. Meanwhile, in the Women's 100m, there will be tough competition between Leah Bertrand, Maia McCoy, and Celera Barnes.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications