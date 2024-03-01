World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 Schedule Today: athletes in action, start time, live stream details and more | Day 2

The World Athletics Indoor Championships marks the beginning of the 2024 athletics season. With the event being the first major tournament of this season, it would be an important stepping stone for athletes as they march towards the Paris Olympics in 2024.

This World Athletics Indoor Championships will be conducted at Glasgow’s Commonwealth Arena. Due to great rivalries and records made at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this year, these championships have become more competitive than ever.

Top performers like Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Grant Holloway, and Devynne Charlton are all set to take centre stage on Day 2. The qualifiers of Day 1 ( March 1) would be competing for the ultimate title to be crowned the world indoor champion.

The doors of Glasgow’s Commonwealth Arena would open at 8:30 am local time and the first event of Day 2 which is the Men's Long Jump final would begin at 10:00 am local time. Day 2 will be divided into two sessions, namely the morning session and the evening session. The evening session will showcase one of the most anticipated finals of this year.

Schedule for the Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 (Local Time)

Here is the schedule for Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024:

Day 2

Morning session

09:30 - Pre-show Starts

10:00 - Men's Long Jump - Final

10:10 - Men's 60m Hurdles - Round 1

11:00 - Men's 60m Heptathlon - Heats

11:20 - Women's 60m - Round 1

12:10 - Women's 800m - Semi-Final

12:15 - Men's Long Jump - Heptathlon

12:30 - Men's 800m - Semi-Final

13:15 - Men's Shot Put - Heptathlon

Evening Session

18:35 - Medal Ceremonies and Pre-show Starts

19:05 - Women's Pole Vault- Final

19:10 - Men's 60m Hurdles Semi-Final

19:30 - Men's High Jump - Heptathlon

19:40 - Men's Triple Jump - Final

19:45 - Women's 60m - Semi-Final

20:15 - Women's 3000m - Final

20:40 - Men's 3000m - Final

21:00 - Women's 400m - Final

21:10 - Men's 400m - Final

21:30 - Men's 60m Hurdles - Final

21:45 - Women's 60m - Final

21:50 - Medal Ceremony

Athletes in action of Day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

These are the athletes participating on Day 2 (March 2) of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024:

Men's Long Jump Final

Mattia Furlani, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Carey Mcleod, Simon Batz, Arnovis Dalmero, Tajay Gayle, Jarrion Lawson, Rdek Juska, Emiliano Lasa, Thobias Montler, LaQuan Nairn, Cameron Crump, Bozhidar Saraboyukov, Jeswin Aldrin, Jianan Wang.

Men's Heptathlon

Ken Mullings, Sander Skotheim, Simon Ehammer, Makenson Gletty, Jente Hauttekeete, Ondřej Kopecky, Sven Jansons,Vilém Strasky, Johannes Erm, Harrison Williams, Markus Rooth.

Men's 60m hurdles

Grant Holloway, Trey Cunningham, Jason Joseph, Just Kwaou- Mathey, Wilhem Belocian, Cameron Murray, Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli, Jakub Szymanski, Daniel Roberts, Asier Martinez, Enrique Llopis, Michael Obasuyi, Job Geerds, Yaqoub Alyouha, Eduardo Rodrigues, Junxi Liu, Milan Trajkovic, Tade Ojora, David King, David Yefremov, Krzysztof Kiljan, Damion Thomas, Elie Bacari, Mathieu Jaquet, Elmo Lakka, John Cabang, Tyler Mason, Martin Sanez, Giano Roberts, Filip Jakob Demsar, Jeremie Lararaudeuse, Petr Svoboda, Balint Szeles, Mikdat Sevler, Konstantinos Douvalidis, Stepan Schubert, Amine Bouanani, Richard Diawara, Francois Grailet, Zaid Al Awamleh, Darko Pesic, Rafael Pereira, Zhuoyi XU, Shenglong Zhu, Mosese Foliaki.

Women's 60m

Julien Alred, Ewa Swoboda, Aleia Hobbs, Zaynab Dosso, Shashalee Forbes, Mikiah Brisco, Patrizia Van Der Weken, Celera Barnes, Tristan Evelyn, Briana Williams, Tamara Clark, Karolína Manasova, N'Ketia Seedo, Zoe Hobbs, Géraldine Frey, Rani Rosius, Orlann Oliere, Delphine Nkansa, Jael Bestue, Magdalena Stefanowicz, Boglárka Takacs, Fasih Farzaneh, Melissa Gutschmidt, Anthonique Strachan, Maria Isabel Perez, Audrey Leduc, Lorène Dorcas Bazolo, Amy Hunt, Polyniki Emmanoulidou, Tina Clayton, Lotta Kemppinen, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Viktória Forster, Monika Weigertova, Rosalina Santos, Sade Mccreath, Olime Voro, Glina Bass, Ángela Gabriela Tenorio, Helene Ronningen, Vitoria Cristina Rosa, Magdalena Lindner, Guadalupe Torrez, Donna Ntambue, Beyonce Defreitas, Alessandra Gasparelli, Anais Valentina Hernandez Alegria, Astrid Glenner-Frandsen, Aziza Sbaity, Macarena Gimenez, Danah Hussein, Marie-Charlotte Gastaud, Im Lan Loi, Ana Carolina Azevedo, Kendi Marisela Rosales Madrid, Zarinae Sapong, Filomenaleonisa Iakopo, Jovita Arunia.

Women's 800m Semi-Final

Qualifiers from Day 1.

Men's 800m Semi-Final

Qualifiers from Day 1.

Women's Pole Vault Final

Molly Caudery, Eliza Mccartnery, Alysha Newman, Bridget Williams, Sandi Morris, Wilma Murto, Katie Monn, Angelica Moser, Margot Chevrier, Rberta Bruni, Aikaterini Stefanidi, Amálie Svabikova, Ling Li.

When and Where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024?

You can watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 on World Athletics Inside Track. It will be live streamed in a number of territories on World Athletics Inside Track.