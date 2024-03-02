World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 Schedule Today: athletes in action, start time, live stream details and more | Day 3

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 was flagged off on Friday, March 1. The highly anticipated event had the world on the tip of their toes to watch the thrilling showdowns that were set to happen in the three-day event.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 is the first major event of the 2024 season and is an important checkpoint for athletes as they embark on their journey towards the Paris Olympics later this year.

The events on Day 1 were headlined by athletes like Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, Ryan Crouser, and Alexis Holmes. Lyles and Coleman breezed through the qualifying rounds and showcased a close and highly competitive final, with Coleman taking the 60m crown clocking 6.41s.

Day 2 (Saturday, March 2) showcased the finals of the women's pole vault, 60m, 400m, and 3000m, and the men's long jump, triple jump, 60m hurdles, 400m, and the 3000m.

Day 3 (Sunday, March 3) will mark the end of the three-day championships. The events of the final day will be classified into two sessions - the morning session and the afternoon session. The first event of Day 3 will be the 60m hurdles of the Men's heptathlon which will start at 10:05 AM Local time at Glasgow’s Commonwealth Arena.

Schedule for the Day 3 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 (Local Time)

Day 3

Morning session

10:05 - Men's 60m Hurdles - Heptathlon

10:18 - Women's Triple Jump - Final

10:25 - Women's 60m Hurdles - Heats

11:10 - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay - Hetas

11:15 - Men's Pole Vault - Heptathlon

11:38 - Women's 4x400m Relay- Heats

11:55 - Men's High Jump - Final

Afternoon Session

19:00 - Men's Pole Vault - Final

19:15 - Women's Long Jump - Final

19:40 - Women's 60m hurdles - Semifinal

20:15 - Men's 4x400m Relay - Final

20:30 - Women's 4x400m Relay - Final

20:45 - Men's 1000m- Heptathlon

21:00 - Women's 60m Hurdles - Final

21:10 - Men's 800m - Final

21:20 - Women's 800m - Final

21:30 - Men's 1500m - Final

21:45 - Women's 1500 - Final

Athletes in action on Day 3 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

Men's Heptathlon

Ken Mullings, Sander Skotheim, Simon Ehammer, Makenson Gletty, Jente Hauttekeete, Ondřej Kopecky, Sven Jansons,Vilém Strasky, Johannes Erm, Harrison Williams, Markus Rooth.

Women's Triple Jump Final

Leyanis Perez Hernandez, Thea Lafond, Keturah Orji, Jasmone Moore, Ana Peleteiro-Compaore, Liadagmis Povea, Ilionis Guillaume, Gabriele Santos, Neja Filipic, Charisma Taylor, Diana Ana Maria Ion, Dovile Kilty, Elena Andreea Talos, Kimberly Williams, Kristiina Makela, Mariko Morimoto.

Women's 60m hurdles

Devynne Charlton, Nadine Visser, Masai Russell, Pia Skrzyszowska, Cyréna Samba- Mayela, Christina Clemons, Cindy Sember, Sarah Lavin, Charisma Taylor, Gréta Kerekes, Megan Tapper, Maayke Tjin-A-Lim, Reetta Hurske, Solenn Compper, Luca Kozak, Mariam Abdul-Rashid, Weronika Nagiec, Karin Strametz, Karin Strametz, Nooralotta Neziri, Viktória Forster, Anna Toth, Veronica Besana, Xènia Benach, Metter Graversgaard, Sidonie Fiadanantsoa, Nika Glojnarix, Helena Jiranova, Ketiley Batista, Giada Carmassi, Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck, Stanislava Skvarkova, Milica Emini, Maumi Aoki, Diana Suumann, Anna Plotitsyna, Dafni Georgiou, Elisavet Pesiridou, Vanessa Clerveaux, Michelle Jenneke, Yanni Wu, Adrine Monagi, Caroline De Melo Tomaz, Taylon Bieldt.

Men's 4 x 400 Metres Relay

United States, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Nigeria, Slovak Republic, Kenya.

Women's 4x400m Relay

United States, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, Jamaica, Great Britain & NI, Czech Republic, Belgium, Ireland.

Men's High Jump Final

Sanghyeok Woo, Shelby Mcewen, Tobias Potye, Jan Stefela, Oleh Doroshchuk, Hamish Kerr, Norbert Kobielski, Vernon Turner, Edgar Rivera, Thomas Carmoy, Andrii Protsenko, Ryoichi Akamatsu, Donald Thomas.

Men's Pole Vault Final

Armand Duplantis, Christopher Nilsen, Sam Kendricks, Ernest John Obiena, Thibaut Collet, Austin Miller, Kurtis Marschall, Menno Vlonn, Piotr Lisek, Ersu Sasma, Robert Sobera, Emmanouil Karalis, Ben Broeders.

Women's Long Jump Final

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Mikaelle Assani, Ese Brume, Larissa Iapichino. Annik Kalin, Monae Nichols, Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, Milica Gardasevic, Fatima Diame, Diana Lesti, Eliane Martins, Lissandra Maysa Campos, Sumire Hata, Petra Banhidi- Farkas, Natalia Linares, Tissanna Hickling.

Men's 800m Final

Qualifiers from Day 2

Women's 800m Final

Qualifiers from Day 2

When and Where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024?

All the events of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 will be streamed live on World Athletics Inside Track.