World Champion Oblique Seville reacts to IShowSpeed's personal message after Jamaican defeats Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson 

Oblique Seville reacted to IShowSpeed's message after he defeated Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson to win the World Championships title in the men's 100m. The popular streamer personally messaged Seville and hilariously shared how he would be coming up to challenge the Jamaican athlete soon.

Seville competed against a highly competitive lineup of athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. After a disappointing finish at the Paris Olympics, it was Oblique Seville's first time competing against a similar set of athletes a year later that included Olympic medalists Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles.

The Jamaican athlete maintained his composure during the high-pressure situation and registered a quick start while maintaining his momentum in the drive phase, and clinched the title with a strong finish, edging out Kishane Thompson by a small margin. Seville clinched the top spot with a performance of 9.77s, and Thompson took home the silver medal after clocking 9.82s, and Noah Lyles won the bronze medal with a performance of 9.89s.

IShowSpeed, who competed in a race challenge against Noah Lyles and is popular on the internet for his impressive sprinting, sent a message to Oblique Seville, subtly challenging the Jamaican.

"You're not going to be the fastest for the longest. I'm coming," he wrote.

Seville reacted to the social media star's message and hilariously reacted to his subtle threat.

" @ishowspeed You got jokes 😂😂," he wrote.

Seville responds to IShowSpeed | Instagram@obliqueseville

Oblique Seville pens a heartfelt message after winning the World Championships title

Oblique Seville celebrates on Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Oblique Seville penned a heartfelt message after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The Jamaican athlete expressed his elation at winning the title of the 'World Fastest Man' as well as dedicated his title to his country.

Seville expressed his gratitude at being the first Jamaican athlete to win a major gold medal after Usain Bolt, who won the gold medal back in 2016. The 24-year-old thanked his fans for their incredible support throughout the season.

"The fastest man in the World!!🙏🏿😌 Sounds good🤣🤣😂😂 The title is back in the best country, 🇯🇲 This is the sprint factory @racerstrackclub😁 You will win and you will lose. Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat. God has been good to me, and I give him thanks every day. He will be good to you, too. I felt the many prayers you all prayed, and I am grateful. I started in Tokyo and now my first medal is from Tokyo," he wrote.

Oblique Seville expressed his desire to continue to compete at the top level and inspire the upcoming generation with his pursuits on the track.

