World Olympic Games Qualifier Istanbul-Wrestling: U.S. athletes who have qualified for the event ft. Spencer Lee, Zain Retherford

The World Olympic Games Qualifier Istanbul is all set to take center stage between May 9 and 12, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. This is a significant tournament for all the wrestlers who will be competing as it is the final qualifying opportunity to earn quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before this, the 2023 World Wrestling Championships (September 16-24), the Continental Qualification Tournaments like Pan American (February 28 - March 1), African & Oceania (March 22-24), European (April 5-7), and Asian (April 19-21) Qualification events provided the wrestlers' quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

A total of 288 wrestlers will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics across all men’s Freestyle, Greco-roman, and women’s wrestling disciplines. Out of these, 54 wrestlers will secure quotas through the World Olympic Games Qualifier. The top three wrestlers in each weight class will achieve quotas in Turkey.

The USA has already won quota places - all six in the women’s wrestling in 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, and 76kg, four in the men’s freestyle in 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg, and three in the Greco-roman in 87kg, 97kg, and 130kg.

They are yet to achieve quotas in the men’s freestyle - 57 kg, 65kg, and greco-roman - 60kg, 67kg, and 77kg. As a result, USA Wrestling, the national governing body that oversees Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in the United States, will field a 5-member contingent in the sixth and final Olympic qualifiers.

It is worth noting that the wrestlers who participated in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials and won the Best-in-Three Championship will represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided their weight classes are qualified.

Some of the prominent wrestlers to watch out for at the World Olympic Games Qualifier for the USA are the 2024 Pan American Champion and two-time national champion Spencer Lee, and two-time World Championships medalist Zain Retherford in the men’s freestyle events.

While in the Greco-Roman, the multiple US Open champion Ellis Coleman and the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist Kamal Bey will headline the squad.

U.S. athletes who will feature at the World Olympic Games Qualifier Istanbul

Men’s Freestyle

Spencer Richard Lee (57 kg)

Zain Allen Retherford (65 kg)

Men’s Greco-Roman

Dalton James Roberts (60 kg)

Ellis E. Coleman (67 kg)

Kamal Ameer Bey (77 kg)

Where and how to watch the World Olympic Games Qualifier Istanbul?

UWW+ will provide live streaming for the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Istanbul. Flowrestling.com will also stream the event.