"World Record in my books" - Fans react as Faith Kipyegon nearly breaks 32-year-old 3000m world record at Silesia Diamond League

Fans on social media shared their reactions as Faith Kipyegon nearly broke the 32-year-old world record in the 3000m event at the Silesia Diamond League meet. Kipyegon aimed to break the record held by Wang Junxia, who ran a time of 8:06.11 in the women's 3000m back in 1993. The Kenyan already holds the world records in the 1500m and the mile.

Fans shared their reactions on X as Kipyegon posted a time of 8:07.04 to win the race, finishing just a second before the world record.

"Faith misses the 3000m WR 😭😭😭😭😭 8.07.04 AR… this is the WR in my books though," a user wrote.

"8:07.04 aaaargh she almost, almost did it. What an effort from Faith Kipyegon 🇰🇪. #SilesiaDiamondLeague #silesiadl. 63 second last lap 🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on social media:

Timmytheinventor @Jubbitie Pure guts and determination from Faith right there. That might have been the real WR and she deserves a big congratulations

KABEER @kaybudie Oh Damn!!! Faith misses it by a second… #SilesiaDiamondLeague

Faith Kipyegon is regarded as one of the greatest middle and long-distance runners ever. A three-time Olympic champion, she established herself at the Rio 2016 Games where she won a gold medal in the 1500m event.

Kipyegon would go on to earn multiple accolades, winning four World Championship golds and also setting the world record in the 1500m at the Eugene Diamond League meeting earlier this year. She comes from a family of runners, and is coached by Patrick Sang.

Kipyegon set the world record in the 1500m with a time of 3:48.68, becoming the first woman ever to break the 3:49 barrier in the event.

Faith Kipyegon makes feelings known on 4-minute barrier attempt in women's mile

Kipyegon at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Faith Kipyegon made her feelings known on what she would've done differently on trying to break the four-minute barrier in the women's mile. Kipyegon made an attempt to do so in an event sponsored by Nike held in Paris earlier this year, posting a time of 4:06.42.

In a press conference held afterwards, Kipyegon said: (1:45 onwards)

"I will say this was the first trial. I've learned many lessons from this race and I think going forward, I will go back to the drawing board and see where I can still improve to get it right, to get it where I want to be. And I still am there to try, you know. I've seen it's possible and one time it will just, you know, come my way."

Outside the sport, Kipyegon is married to Olympic bronze medal winner Timothy Kitum. They have a daughter together named Alyn.

