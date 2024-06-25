"World record coming?";"Need him to get that gold in Paris"- Fans react as Grant Holloway sets the 110m hurdles world lead at the US Olympic Trials

Grant Holloway clocked a world-leading time of 12.92s to win Heat 1 of men's 110 hurdles at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials. His effort in Heat 1 impressed fans worldwide, who appreciated Holloway's strong form en route to the prelims round.

Grant Holloway holds the 60m hurdles world record in 7.27s, recently set at the 2024 USA Track and Field Championships. In 110 hurdles, he recorded his personal-best time of 12.81s at the 2020 Olympic Trials and won the silver medal in the same at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The three-time world champion is on his run for the Paris Olympics, his second Olympiad after Tokyo. Maintaining his commanding position, Holloway won the 110m hurdles dash in a time of 12.92s (world lead) at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

In a video posted on X, Holloway was seen finely blazing past his rivals.

"Too easy for Grant Holloway in the 110m hurdles as he sets a 12.92 world lead," NBC Olympics captioned the video.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after watching Grant Holloway lead the 110m hurdles pack and touching the finish line way ahead of his competitors.

One fan said that the race was the most impressive feat they had ever seen.

"This is one of the most impressive things I have ever seen."

Another fan chimed in to express their desire to watch the two-time world indoor champion sweep the 110m hurdles gold in Paris.

"Need him to get that gold in Paris!"

One fan wondered whether Holloway would set the 110 hurdles world record in one of his upcoming races.

"This is really freaking incredible. World record coming?"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"OLYMPIC RECORD for the 100m Hurdles is 12.91!" a fan tweeted.

"Any faster and Grant Holloway will melt hurdles as he passes over them," a fan commented.

"He makes it look so easy!" tweeted a fan.

"I knew that race wasn't Grant Holloway" - The hurdles specialist on his silver medal win in Tokyo

Holloway was not pleased with his silver finish in the 110m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Since then, he kept the silver as his motivation to gun for the gold at the Paris Olympics.

"Second place is, as they say, the first loser. But for me, I knew that race wasn't Grant Holloway. I just remember it. I try to move past it. I try to use it to mature. And I try to use it on and off the track to get better in life," the 26-year-old said in an interview with Olympics.com.

Holloway will compete in the men's 110m hurdles Round 1 at the Paris Olympics next. The event is slated for August 5, 2024.

