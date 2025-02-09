World Records created at the Millrose Games 2025 ft. Olympic medalist Grant Fisher

The Millrose Games 2025 was a successful one, having witnessed monumentous performances from several athletes. It was held on Saturday, February 8, and was slated to begin at 11:10 am in the Armory, situated in Washington. The meet featured several events, including, 60m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, pole vault, Wannamaker mile, and more.

The events that drew the most attention was the 3000m and the men's Wannamaker mile, as Grant Fisher and Yared Nuguse broke the world record in these events, respectively. They stole the spotlight of the Millrose Games, which is an annual indoor track and field event, and it started taking place at the Armory from 2012. Ahead of this, the event was executed in Madison Square Garden from 1914 to 2011.

Let's have a look at the impressive world records recorded by Fisher and Nuguse in their respective events.

World records clocked at the Millrose Games 2025

Grant Fisher

Grant Fisher stunned the track and field community by delivering a notable performance in the 3000m dash at the Millrose Games on Saturday. Representing Nike at the event, he posted an impressive world record of 7:22.91, besting Cole Hocker and Jimmy Gressier, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

The American long-distance runner delivered the same dominant performance at the Paris Olympics in the 10,000m. He nabbed a bronze medal by securing a third-place finish after clocking 26:43.47 behind Joshua Cheptegei and Berihu Aregawi, who claimed gold and silver medals, respectively.

Following his win at the Millrose Games, he opened up about breaking the world record, stating that he was in shock after the result and said that it couldn't have been better:

“It really couldn’t have turned out any better! I’m kind of in shock. I didn’t think we would go that quick. I thought we might be able to challenge the American record and I thought I was in shape for that including Cole, I thought he was in pretty good shape too, I felt him on me that whole race, and I don't think he left any gaps for me," said Fisher to Citius Mag.

Yared Nuguse

The second world record of the Millrose Games was set by Yared Nuguse, who competed in the men's Wanamaker 1500m Finals. He registered a remarkable time of 3:46.63 to surpass Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha's world record of 3:47.01, which was set by him in 2019. Nuguse surpassed Hobbs Kessler and Azeddine Haz, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

This was Nuguse's third consecutive win in the event at Millrose Games, having won the 2024's edition by recording 3:47.83 and by clocking 3:47.38 in the 2023 iteration. In 2024, Nuguse also became an Olympic medalist in this race, as he earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics by posting a time of 3:27.80.

Following his win at the Millrose Games this year, he opened up about his achievement in the post-match interview with NBC Sports and said:

"It's absolutely insane. I haven't had a world record yet in my career, and I've always really wanted one just because I felt like, especially in the mile, I was good enough for it," said Nuguse.

Yared Nuguse is the first American athlete to break an indoor or outdoor mile world record on the track after Marey Slaney, who surpassed both records during the 1980s.

