World University Games 2025 results & Final medal tally: Team USA loses top spot after leading the table till the final days

The 2025 World University Games, held across Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, concluded on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The American team secured two medals on the concluding day of one of the largest multi-sport events.

The American men's 4x400m relay team secured a silver medal after clocking 3:04.34 to follow the Polish squad, which posted 3:03.64. Team USA also collected a bronze medal in the women's eight rowing event, following the British and Dutch squads.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 9

The results of the final events as per the sports on the concluding day of the World University Games are given as follows:

Sunday, July 27, 2025:

Athletics

Men's 800m

David Barroso (ESP) 1:47.64 Maciej Wyderka (POL) 1:48.01 Mehmet Celik (TUR) 1:48.07

Men's pole vault

Simen Guttormsen (NOR) 5.75 Valters Kreiss (LAT) 5.65 Marton Bondor (HUN) 5.55

Men's 20km walk

Andrea Cosi (ITA) 1:19:48 Atsuki Tsuchiya (JAP) 1:20:08 Mukola Rushchak (UKR) 1:20:10

Men's 4 x 100m relay

Republic of Korea 38:50 South Africa 38.80 India 38:89

Men's 4 x 400m relay

Poland 3:03.64 United States 3:04.34 Turkey 3:04.40

Women's 1500m

Joceline Wind (SUI) 4:19.96 Sarah Calvert (GBR) 4:20.18 Kimberley May (NZL) 4:20.39

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Ilona Mononen (FIN) 9:31.86 Ankita (IND) 9:31.99 Adia Budde (GER) 9:33.34

Women's triple jump

Sharifa Davronova (UZB) 14.33 Linda Sucha (CZE) 13.89 Desleigh Owusu (AUS) 13.86

Women's hammer throw

Jie Zhao (CHN) 72.80 Nicola Tuthill (IRE) 69.98 Sarah Killinen (FIN) 67.80

Women's 20km race walk

Elizabeth Mcmillen (AUS) 1:28.18 Jinlin Ning (CHN) 1:28.32 Haiying Ji (CHN) 1:29.14

Women's 4 x 100m relay

Australia 43.46 Switzerland 43.47 Germany 43.60

Women's 4 x 400m relay

Germany 3:29.68 Poland 3:30.21 Canada 3:34.16

Rowing

Women's single sculls final

Anna Santruckova (CZE) 8:20.42 Alexandra Foster (GtER) 8:21.09 Elis Ozbay (TUR) 8:32.72

Men's single sculls final

Ivan Corsunov (MDA) 7:23.87 Joshua Knight (GBR) 7:25.15 Arnedas Kelmelis (LTU) 7:27.43

Women's pair final

Lithuania 7:42.96 South Africa 7:43.97 New Zealand 7:55.61

Men's pair final

Lithuania 6:51.22 Italy 6:57.83 Great Britain 7:01.75

Women's double sculls final

Italy 7:32.51 Netherlands 7:34.42 Poland 7:34.74

Men's double sculls final

Netherlands 6:42.65 Croatia 6:44.23 Italy 6:44.72

Women's four final

Great Britain 7:03.21 Germany 7:06.67 Netherlands 7:18.98

Men's four finals

Netherlands 6:23.21 Italy 6:26.82 Czechia 6:28.34

Mixed quadruple sculls final

Italy 6:38.39 Germany 6:40.12 Lithuania 6:46.41

Women's eight final

Great Britain 6:42.46 Netherlands 6:45.85 United States 6:48.46

Men's eight final

Great Britain 5:51.39 Poland 5:53.68 Netherlands 5:56.54

World University Games 2025 medal tally

As the 2025 World University Games concluded on July 27, 2025, the Japanese squad emerged as the leader on the medal tally table with 79 medals, including 34 gold, 21 silver, and 24 bronze. China and the USA follow the squad with 74 and 84 medals, respectively. The top 10 nations with the most medals at the Games are given below:



Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



Japan



34



21



24



79



2



People's Republic of China



30



27



17



74



3



USA



28



27



29



84



4



South Korea



21



9



27



57



5



Italy



14



10



19



43



6



Germany



11



12



17



40



7



South Africa



6



5



8



19



8



Turkey



6



5



7



18



9



Chinese Taipei



5



13



7



25



10



Poland



5



11



8



19



