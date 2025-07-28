World University Games 2025 results & Final medal tally: Team USA loses top spot after leading the table till the final days

The 2025 World University Games, held across Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, concluded on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The American team secured two medals on the concluding day of one of the largest multi-sport events.
The American men's 4x400m relay team secured a silver medal after clocking 3:04.34 to follow the Polish squad, which posted 3:03.64. Team USA also collected a bronze medal in the women's eight rowing event, following the British and Dutch squads.
Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 9
The results of the final events as per the sports on the concluding day of the World University Games are given as follows:
Sunday, July 27, 2025:
Athletics
Men's 800m
- David Barroso (ESP) 1:47.64
- Maciej Wyderka (POL) 1:48.01
- Mehmet Celik (TUR) 1:48.07
Men's pole vault
- Simen Guttormsen (NOR) 5.75
- Valters Kreiss (LAT) 5.65
- Marton Bondor (HUN) 5.55
Men's 20km walk
- Andrea Cosi (ITA) 1:19:48
- Atsuki Tsuchiya (JAP) 1:20:08
- Mukola Rushchak (UKR) 1:20:10
Men's 4 x 100m relay
- Republic of Korea 38:50
- South Africa 38.80
- India 38:89
Men's 4 x 400m relay
- Poland 3:03.64
- United States 3:04.34
- Turkey 3:04.40
Women's 1500m
- Joceline Wind (SUI) 4:19.96
- Sarah Calvert (GBR) 4:20.18
- Kimberley May (NZL) 4:20.39
Women's 3000m steeplechase
- Ilona Mononen (FIN) 9:31.86
- Ankita (IND) 9:31.99
- Adia Budde (GER) 9:33.34
Women's triple jump
- Sharifa Davronova (UZB) 14.33
- Linda Sucha (CZE) 13.89
- Desleigh Owusu (AUS) 13.86
Women's hammer throw
- Jie Zhao (CHN) 72.80
- Nicola Tuthill (IRE) 69.98
- Sarah Killinen (FIN) 67.80
Women's 20km race walk
- Elizabeth Mcmillen (AUS) 1:28.18
- Jinlin Ning (CHN) 1:28.32
- Haiying Ji (CHN) 1:29.14
Women's 4 x 100m relay
- Australia 43.46
- Switzerland 43.47
- Germany 43.60
Women's 4 x 400m relay
- Germany 3:29.68
- Poland 3:30.21
- Canada 3:34.16
Rowing
Women's single sculls final
- Anna Santruckova (CZE) 8:20.42
- Alexandra Foster (GtER) 8:21.09
- Elis Ozbay (TUR) 8:32.72
Men's single sculls final
- Ivan Corsunov (MDA) 7:23.87
- Joshua Knight (GBR) 7:25.15
- Arnedas Kelmelis (LTU) 7:27.43
Women's pair final
- Lithuania 7:42.96
- South Africa 7:43.97
- New Zealand 7:55.61
Men's pair final
- Lithuania 6:51.22
- Italy 6:57.83
- Great Britain 7:01.75
Women's double sculls final
- Italy 7:32.51
- Netherlands 7:34.42
- Poland 7:34.74
Men's double sculls final
- Netherlands 6:42.65
- Croatia 6:44.23
- Italy 6:44.72
Women's four final
- Great Britain 7:03.21
- Germany 7:06.67
- Netherlands 7:18.98
Men's four finals
- Netherlands 6:23.21
- Italy 6:26.82
- Czechia 6:28.34
Mixed quadruple sculls final
- Italy 6:38.39
- Germany 6:40.12
- Lithuania 6:46.41
Women's eight final
- Great Britain 6:42.46
- Netherlands 6:45.85
- United States 6:48.46
Men's eight final
- Great Britain 5:51.39
- Poland 5:53.68
- Netherlands 5:56.54
World University Games 2025 medal tally
As the 2025 World University Games concluded on July 27, 2025, the Japanese squad emerged as the leader on the medal tally table with 79 medals, including 34 gold, 21 silver, and 24 bronze. China and the USA follow the squad with 74 and 84 medals, respectively. The top 10 nations with the most medals at the Games are given below: