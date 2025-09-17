World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 5: Kennedy Blades falls to Japan’s Ami Ishii in quarters, Macey Kilty & Kylie Welker to wrestle for bronze

Day 5 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 saw several U.S. athletes in action, including Kennedy Blades, Alexandria Glaude, Adaugo Nwachukwu, and Helen Maroulis. The men’s freestyle division took place from September 13-16, while women’s wrestling continues in the 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 72 kg categories. Felicity Taylor, Adaugo Nwachukwu, Kennedy Blades, and Alexandria Glaude made their tournament debuts in these respective weight classes.

The day also featured medal matches and repechage rounds in the 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, and 76 kg categories. Helen Maroulis will wrestle for gold against Asian silver medalist Il Sim Son in the 57 kg division, while Macey Kilty and Kylie Welker will compete for bronze in the 65 kg and 76 kg divisions.

Felicity Taylor, competing in 53 kg, made her Senior Worlds debut but was eliminated. Adaugo Nwachukwu, who wrestled in the 62 kg category, got off to a strong start with wins over Selvi İlyasoglu and Johanna Lindborg before falling to Orkhon Purevdorj in the quarterfinals. Kennedy Blades in 68 kg and Alexandria Glaude in 72 kg both advanced to the quarterfinals, but Blades lost to Ami Ishii, and Glaude was defeated by Nurzat Nurtaeva.

In men’s freestyle, Team USA put on a strong performance at the World Wrestling Championships 2025, finishing second behind Iran in the team standings with 134 points. The U.S. team won three gold medals, with Zahid Valencia in 86 kg, Trent Hidlay in 92 kg, and Kyle Snyder in 97 kg. Real Woods added a bronze in 65 kg, and Jax Forrest and David Carr finished fifth in 61 kg and 74 kg, respectively. Spencer Lee, PJ Duke, and Wyatt Hendrickson were eliminated.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Final Results

Here are the quarterfinal round results from the fifth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the women’s freestyle 53kg, 62kg, 68 kg, and 72 kg divisions.

53kg

Hyogyong Choe defeated Maria Prevolaraki 11-0 (VSU)

Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman defeated Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren 4-2 (VPO1)

Antim Antim defeated Jin Zhang 9-8 (VPO1)

Haruna Murayama Okuno defeated Zeynep Yetgil 7-0 (VPO)

62kg

Amina Tandelova defeated Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez 4-0 (VFA)

Sakura Motoki defeated Esther Omolayo Kolawole 10-0 (VFA)

Orkhon Purevdorj defeated Adaugo Diana Nwachukwu 5-2 (VPO1)

Ok Ju Kim defeated Manisha Manisha 8-0 (VPO)

68kg

Long Jia defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova 4-1 (VPO1)

Buse Cavusoglu Tosun defeated Adela Hanzlickova 3-2 (VPO1)

Ami Ishii defeated Kennedy Alexis Blades 12-1 (VSU)

Yuliana Vasileva Yaneva defeated Kateryna Zelenykh 8-4 (VPO1)

72 kg

Zelu Li defeated Bolortungalag Zorigt 10-0 (VSU)

Nurzat Nurtaeva defeated Alexandria Junis Glaude 8-4 (VPO1)

Alla Belinska defeated Pauline Denise Lecarpentier 4-2 (VFA)

Nesrin Bas defeated Alexandra Nicoleta Anghel 3-0 (VFA)

Here are the repechage round results from the fifth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the women’s freestyle 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, and 76 kg categories.

50 kg

Elizaveta Smirnova defeated Svetlana Ankicheva 7-1 (VPO1)

Evin Demirhan defeated Emanuela Liuzzi 6-3 (VPO1)

Smirnova defeated Madison Bianca Parks 8-0 (VPO)

57 kg

Iryna Kurachkina defeated Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres 10-0 (VSU)

Himeka Tokuhara defeated Emine Cakmak 8-2 (VFA)

65 kg

Macey Ellen Kilty defeated Grace Jacob Bullen 7-1 (VFA)

Iryna Koliadenko defeated Miki Elizabeth Rowbottom 10-0 (VFA)

76 kg

Priya Malik defeated Enrica Rinaldi 4-0 (VFA)

Kylie Renee Welker defeated Elmira Yasin 10-0 (VSU)

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Schedule for Day 6

Complete Schedule for Day 6: September 18, Thursday

Greco-Roman qualification rounds: 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg

Women’s freestyle repechage: 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg

Greco-Roman semifinals: 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg

Women’s freestyle medal matches: 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg

You can find the full results from Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 here.

