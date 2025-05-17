World Wrestling Team Trials 2025 : Complete list of final matchups ft Kyle Dake Vs Carter Starocci

The World Wrestling Team Trials Tournament is currently underway, as it commenced on May 16 at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The semi-finals of the tournaments recently concluded, and the winners of each bracket have qualified for the finals, and the complete list of the final matchups has been released.

The final round is slated to be held on June 14, and the winners of this round will be selected for the US team for the World Wrestling Championships, which will take place later this year. Several wrestlers showcased their dominance in the semi-finals, and a few, including Bo Bassett, faced heartbreak as their journey ended in the semi-finals.

A few days after the semi-finals, the final matchups for the World Wrestling Team Trials were released on the Instagram page of Flo Wrestling. Multiple terrific showdowns are lined up for the finals, such as the clash between PJ Duke and Bryce Andonian in the 70kg category. Along with this, Kyle Dake and Carter Starocci will be locking horns in the 86kg category. Here is the complete list of the men's and women's World Wrestling Team Trials Finals matchups.

World Wrestling Team Trials Men's Finals Matchups

65kg - Real Woods (CKWC) vs. Brock Hardy (NWTC) 70kg - PJ Duke (TMWC) vs. Bryce Andonian (SERTC) 74kg - David Carr (CRTC) vs. Jarrett Jacques (TSWC) 79kg - Levi Haines (NLWC) vs. Dean Hamiti (CWC) 86kg - Kyle Dake (NLWC) vs. Carter Starocci (NLWC) 92kg - Josh Barr (NLWC) vs. Aeoden Sinclair (TSWC) 97kg - Hayden Zillmer (GWC) vs. Jay Aiello (PRTC) 125kg - Demetrius Thomas (NYAC) vs. Trent Hillger (GWC)

World Wrestling Team Trials Women's Finals Matchups

50kg - Erin Golston (NYAC) vs. Kendra Ryan (CAWC) 53kg - Felicity Taylor (TMWC) vs. Sage Mortimer (TMWC) 55kg - Everest Leydecker (TWC) vs. Ronna Gross (MPWC) 59kg - Jacarra Winchester (TMWC) vs. Alexis Janiak (TMWC) 62kg - Adaugo Nwchukwu (AWCAP) vs. Savannah Cosme (AWC) 68kg - Solin Piearcy (TMWC) vs. Brooklyn Hays (TMWC) 72kg - Amit Elor (TMWC) vs. Skylar Grote (TMWC) 76kg - Yelena Makoyed (CAWC) vs. Dymond Guilford (TMWC)

Recap of World Wrestling Team Trials Day 1

Day 1 of the World Team Trial witnessed a number of performances, including some dominant triumphs and some heartbreaks. In the women's 72kg semi-finals, Amit Elor solidified her legacy by besting Johnson with a score of 10-0. This was her first performance after winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, Bo Bassett experienced an upset in the 65kg semi-finals against Brock Hardy as the latter toppled him with a score of 12-7. The men's trials also saw a thrilling competition between Kyle Dake and Parker Keckeisen, where the former grabbed the win with an impressive score of 11-1.

All the wrestling enthusiasts are seemingly waiting for the wrestlers to lock horns in the finals and witness who will secure their berth in the US team for the World Wrestling Championships.

