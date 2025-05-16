"Worse than any breakup" - Former Nebraska Volleyball star Kayla Caffey sends emotional message to Omaha Supernovas teammates as PVF season ends

Former Nebraska Volleyball star, Kayla Caffey, shared an emotional message to her Omaha Supernovas teammates with an Instagram story post on Friday. The prominent middle blocker has successfully transitioned into professional volleyball with the Supernovas.

The icon, Kayla Caffey, played two seasons with the distinguished Nebraska Volleyball program and her sophomore year with the Missouri Tigers women's volleyball program. She achieved numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career.

In 2021, she was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team, and AVCA North All-Region, and received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. She assisted the Nebraska team to a runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships. She also played with the Texas Longhorns and assisted the team to clinch the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championships.

She spent the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation with the Grand Rapids Rise and signed with the Omaha Supernovas in 2024. Through her Instagram story, she shared her heartfelt message to Omaha Supernovas teammates as their season recently ended.

"I literally cannot bring myself to make a end of the season dump, because if I do that, then that means it's really over, and I've been trying to supress all the feels...it still hasn't hit me 🥺🥺🥺 Until then enjoy this pic of me and my teammates 😂 this was really my favorite team ever. this is worse than any breakup I've ever had...I may need counseling😂"

Screenshot of Kayla Caffey's Instagram story | Source: IG/itskayalexis

With Nebraska Volleyball in 2022, she won the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award and was named to the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team in 2021.

Former Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Kayla Caffey reflects on her team Omaha Supernovas

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The notable middle blocker, Kayla Caffey, talked about her early experience with the Supernovas. During her interview with the Husker Online, she shared her thoughts on her professional volleyball team, the Omaha Supernovas. Caffey said:

"So, last year the supernovas, I thought was a really put together, well organized team. I love the fan base as well and I just kind of was looking from the outside in. I was like wow, it would be really cool to kind of go back home and home in a sense I call it home because I once played here but just to do that and like be a part of them. I was really excited when bird called me on the first day that the kind of portal opened." [1:09 onward]

Caffey made her PVF debut with Grand Rapids Rise in 2024 where she made 17 starts, recording 81 kills and 39 digs. In 2025, she registered 111 kills and 38 digs with Supernovas.

