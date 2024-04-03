"Would follow J.K. Rowling into war" - Riley Gaines reacts to British author reiterating her view on transgender people

Riley Gaines once again lent her support to British author J.K. Rowling after the latter reaffirmed her stance on transgender people.

Gaines and Rowling hold identical opinions on the notion of transgender athletes competing against women in sports. While Gaines has fervently opposed the idea of trans athletes in women's sports after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, the celebrated author has asserted her views on multiple occasions.

Recently, Rowling took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the screenshot of a fan's comment that read,

"Of course they won't go after someone that has the means to defend themselves. They will target people that can't until it becomes common enough to target you."

Rowling asserted her support and showed her willingness to face the repercussions along with any woman who expressed her dissent against transgender people.

"If they go after any woman for simply calling a man a man, I'll repeat that woman's words and they can charge us both at once," wrote Rowling.

Gaines, a stern advocate for women's rights, showed solidarity with the 58-year-old author.

"I would follow @jk_rowling into war," Gaines wrote. "Count me in on this."

Previously, the former NCAA swimmer applauded the Harry Potter author after she was accused of misgendering India Willoughby, a UK news broadcaster.

"J.K. Rowling is unleashed," wrote Gaines. "Understand they tried to arrest her this week for calling a man a man. And this is how she follows up. Beyond commendable."

"I've never seen so many oppression buzzwords in one sentence" - Riley Gaines criticizes the National Organization for Women for referring to her as a " White supremacist"

Riley Gaines condemns the National Organization for Women for calling her "white supremacist."

Riley Gaines recently slammed the National Organization for Women (NOW) for labeling her as a "White supremacist."

Gaines, along with multiple other collegiate athletes, pursued legal action against the NCAA for refusing to adhere to the promises mentioned in Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination in schools and other educational institutions.

NOW, an American feminist association, termed Gaines as a "White supremacist" for protesting against the trans athletes competing in women's sports, to which the former University of Kentucky swimmer gave a befitting response.

"I've never seen so many oppression buzzwords in one sentence," the former D1 athlete wrote. "Apparently, advocating for fair sport makes me a white supremacist. I wonder if my attorney will agree. (In case you were wondering, NOW stands for National Organization of Women lol)."

Riley Gaines was joined by other athletes, including Reka Gyorgy, Kylee Anson, Kaitlyn Wheeler, and Ellie Eades.