"Wouldn’t that be magical if women were immune to injury?"- Lindsey Vonn calls out Barstool's Steven Cheah for being unaware of female body

Lindsey Vonn called out Barstool Sports' Steven Cheah as he seemed unaware of the fact that women athletes suffer ACL injuries. Vonn will return for the 2025/26 Alpine Skiing World Cup en route to the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics. Lindsey Vonn became the first American woman to achieve the downhill gold at the Olympics in 2010. Her trajectory has been nothing short of stellar, even making her the first skier to outclass the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's Crystal Globe record by winning her 20th in 2016. However, the 82-time World Cup winner wasn't unfamiliar with injuries. She tore her MCL, suffered LCL and ACL tears, fractured ankles, and multiple other injuries. Even after her retirement in 2019, the 40-year-old underwent a knee replacement surgery to address her past issues. Despite the difficulties, she overturned her retirement and returned to competitive skiing in the previous season. In a recent podcast episode of Barstool Sports, the hosts were discussing women tearing their ACLs, while Steven Cleah, the VP of Football Operations, claimed that he had never heard that women tear ACLs. &quot;Courtney VanderSloot is on the Sky. She tore her ACL very early this season, in like the fourth, fifth game. And then I was like, yeah, woman tore her ACL. Because I'd never heard of that.&quot;Not pleased with Cheah's words, Vonn expressed that it would have been better if women were immune to injuries. &quot;Ahhh yeah women tear their ACLs all the time. Done mine twice. Wouldn’t that be magical if women were immune to injury.&quot;Lindsey Vonn won a silver podium to conclude the 2025/26 season, her first achievement in seven years. Lindsey Vonn shared an inspiring message as she continued her training for the OlympicsVonn at the &quot;The Morning Show&quot; Season 4 New York Premiere - (Source: Getty)Lindsey Vonn has had several roadblocks in her alpine skiing journey. She retired in 2019 due to persistent health issues. However, she persevered and dared to give the Olympics another go before hanging up her skis. As she continues to grind in the gym and outdoors, the American shared an inspiring message on her Instagram handle, writing:&quot;Every day is a new chapter… a new adventure, new opportunity, and chance to turn the page. I could not have imagined my story taking to where I am today… but I’m incredibly grateful. I’m writing my story one day at a time with purpose and joy. Not taking one second for granted. Make today a new chapter… write your own story.&quot;Lindsey Vonn was recently at the 2025 US Open, cheering on Jannik Sinner from the players' box.