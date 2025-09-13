  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Wouldn’t that be magical if women were immune to injury?"- Lindsey Vonn calls out Barstool's Steven Cheah for being unaware of female body

"Wouldn’t that be magical if women were immune to injury?"- Lindsey Vonn calls out Barstool's Steven Cheah for being unaware of female body

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:25 GMT
Shell
Lindsey Vonn at the Shell's Power Of Performance - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn called out Barstool Sports' Steven Cheah as he seemed unaware of the fact that women athletes suffer ACL injuries. Vonn will return for the 2025/26 Alpine Skiing World Cup en route to the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn became the first American woman to achieve the downhill gold at the Olympics in 2010. Her trajectory has been nothing short of stellar, even making her the first skier to outclass the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's Crystal Globe record by winning her 20th in 2016. However, the 82-time World Cup winner wasn't unfamiliar with injuries.

She tore her MCL, suffered LCL and ACL tears, fractured ankles, and multiple other injuries. Even after her retirement in 2019, the 40-year-old underwent a knee replacement surgery to address her past issues. Despite the difficulties, she overturned her retirement and returned to competitive skiing in the previous season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent podcast episode of Barstool Sports, the hosts were discussing women tearing their ACLs, while Steven Cleah, the VP of Football Operations, claimed that he had never heard that women tear ACLs.

"Courtney VanderSloot is on the Sky. She tore her ACL very early this season, in like the fourth, fifth game. And then I was like, yeah, woman tore her ACL. Because I'd never heard of that."
Ad

Not pleased with Cheah's words, Vonn expressed that it would have been better if women were immune to injuries.

"Ahhh yeah women tear their ACLs all the time. Done mine twice. Wouldn’t that be magical if women were immune to injury."
Ad

Lindsey Vonn won a silver podium to conclude the 2025/26 season, her first achievement in seven years.

Lindsey Vonn shared an inspiring message as she continued her training for the Olympics

Vonn at the &quot;The Morning Show&quot; Season 4 New York Premiere - (Source: Getty)
Vonn at the "The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn has had several roadblocks in her alpine skiing journey. She retired in 2019 due to persistent health issues. However, she persevered and dared to give the Olympics another go before hanging up her skis. As she continues to grind in the gym and outdoors, the American shared an inspiring message on her Instagram handle, writing:

Ad
"Every day is a new chapter… a new adventure, new opportunity, and chance to turn the page. I could not have imagined my story taking to where I am today… but I’m incredibly grateful. I’m writing my story one day at a time with purpose and joy. Not taking one second for granted. Make today a new chapter… write your own story."

Lindsey Vonn was recently at the 2025 US Open, cheering on Jannik Sinner from the players' box.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications