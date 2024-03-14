Wyatt Hendrickson favorite to win Most Dominant Wrestler at NCAA Wrestling Awards 2024 following Big 12 Conference exploits

Wyatt Hendrickson, 23, is currently running as the favorite for the Most Dominant Wrestler title at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Awards. The result will be announced on March 23 after the conclusion of the Division I Wrestling Championships.

After leading on Day 1 of the Big 12 Conference over the weekend, Hendrickson bagged a runner-up place. As a result, the student-athlete is currently leading the standings for Most Dominant Wrestler with 5.05 team points per match. Moreover, at 23:08, he is heading Division I with 15 falls.

After Hendrickson’s top place in the standings, Penn State’s Aaron Brooks is in second place with 4.94 average team points. NC State's Trent Hidlay is third with an average of 4.83 points.

Heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson won his second consecutive ‘Most Dominant Wrestler’ title as a junior in the 2022-2023 season. He held the highest bonus points average that season.

He won the title in his sophomore year in the 2021-2022 season with a record of 26-2 points. Wyatt Hendrickson ranked no.5 in the national ranking in the heavyweight division.

The NCCA follows a set of rules to decide its winner for the Most Dominant Wrestler title. It calculates the total number of team points achieved through match results and then divides that number by the total number of matches wrestled.

Moreover, the wrestler needs to compete in a minimum of 17 matches and qualify for the national tournament to win the title from the NCAA.

Wyatt Hendrickson was a letter-winner during his high school days

Wyatt Hendrickson went to Newton High School where he was a letter-winner for four years under head coach Tommy Edgmon. He was also named team captain twice.

Hendrickson managed to become a two-time state champion and also a three-time finalist. During his high school years, he became a four-time USAW Junior National Freestyle and Greco-Roman All-American. The Newton, Kansas native also held the USAW Folkstyle National All-American title and was the NHSCA Senior National Champion.

In 2020, he attended the USAFA Prep School where he became the National Collegiate Open Champion.

Nevertheless, in his senior year at Newton High School, he earned a gold letter for academics.

Wyatt Hendrickson, a member of Cadet Squadron 03 is the son of Lynnette and Todd Hendricks. His grandfather served in the Navy. Hendrickson credits his father for having an athletic influence on him.

The student-athlete is currently pursuing a degree in management. He aims to become a pilot later on.