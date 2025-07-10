Bo Bassett, Jason Nolf, Michael Chandler, & others react to Ben Askren’s update health update after life-threatening situation

The former US Olympic wrestler and UFC fighter, Ben Askren, recently shared an emotional health update on social media after undergoing double lung transplant surgery. The update garnered attention from several personalities from the wrestling community, including Bo Bassett, Jason Nolf, Michael Chandler, and more.

Currently, the former wrestler is fighting a battle with a life-threatening situation, as he recently underwent double lung transplant surgery. After contracting pneumonia, Askren also got a staph infection and is hospitalized in Wisconsin.

After being hospitalized in early June, he has recently shared a health update on Instagram for the first time. Visibly struggling even to speak, he opened up about the details of his condition, revealing that he doesn't remember anything from May 28 to July 2.

"What's up guys? Have not given you an update in a while. Figured you deserve one. Whenever, this is all the way over, I actually just read through my wife's journal cuz I don't remember anything from May 28th to July 2. No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened. We'll kind of go through it all. I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. That's not ideal. But I got the double lung transplant. I made it to the other side of it," said Ben Askren.

Here is the full update:

This post captured the attention of several wrestling personalities, including Mike Chandler, who wrote a heartfelt note in the comment section, calling Askren 'the toughest man.'

"Love you Ben…you have always been the toughest man I have ever been around in my entire life. Proud to call you friend. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your belief in me…and the same is true for many others you have impacted."

Chandler’s comment on Instagram

Following him, the U17 and U20 world champion, Bo Bassett, also showered his love for Askren in the comment section as he wrote:

"❤️🙏"

Bo Bassett’s comment on Instagram

Along similar lines, another wrestler, Jason Nolf, commented:

"🙏"

Jason Nolf’s comment on Instagram

Wyatt Hendrickson also extended his best wishes toward Askren, as he wrote:

"We love you Ben. God knows we still need you here with us🙏"

Wyatt Hendrickson’s comment on Instagram

Askren's career started in 2009, and he retired from the sport after his last fight in 2019 with an MMA record of 19-2 and has also won welterweight titles in the Bellator and ONE Championship promotions. He also had a flourished NCAA career at the University of Missouri, where he bagged two NCAA national championships and three Big 12 Conference championships.

Ben Askren's wife made her feelings known about the former wrestler undergoing a double lung transplant

Ben Askren was hospitalized in Wisconsin due to pneumonia and infection, and a few weeks after his admission, his wife, Amy, shared an update about the former UFC fighter undergoing a lung transplant on June 30 and made her feelings known about it, revealing that she was thankful for the donor and his family.

"We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift," said Ben Askren's wife.

This message was like a relief to Ben Askren's friends and families, including the ex-UFC star, Darren Till, who penned a note about praying for his good health and speedy recovery.

