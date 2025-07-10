"I only died four times" - Ben Askren finally speaks out about harrowing health ordeal from hospital bed while sharing latest update

Ben Askren has finally addressed everyone for the first time since struggling through several health problems for the last several weeks. He made a video thanking everyone who prayed for him.

A month ago, 'Funky' was hospitalized in Wisconsin due to pneumonia, among other health issues. To fully recover, the former UFC fighter needed a double lung transplant. A week ago, Askren's wife, Amy, updated everyone on her husband's status and said that he had successfully had the double lung transplant and would need a few days to recover.

Once he was stable, Askren posted a video on his Instagram account where he shared his thoughts about his health battle journey, saying:

"I just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything from May 28 to July 2. No recollection. No idea. No idea what happened. I just read through my wife’s journals, and it’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. That’s not ideal. But I got the double lung transplant. I made it out the other side of it."

He added:

"The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love I felt from everybody. It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community is just amazing. It felt so good. I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. It’s been tough, not only on me but my whole family and my close community. I appreciate everything."

Check out Ben Askren's comments below:

Michael Chandler reacts to Ben Askren's emotional message after surviving critical health condition

After Ben Askren shared an emotional update about his recovery, several prominent figures in the MMA community shared their reactions.

Notably, UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler took to the comments section of Askren's Instagram post and wrote:

"Love you, Ben…you have always been the toughest man I have ever been around in my entire life. Proud to call you friend. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your belief in me…and the same is true for many others you have impacted."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]

