Ben Askren's wife shares emotional update as former UFC star successfully undergoes double lung transplant

MMA legend Ben Askren undergoes a double lung transplant, as per his wife, Amy Askren. The former UFC fighter has been battling serious health issues in the past weeks, with the entire MMA world expressing its collective concern.

Thankfully, the former world champion received a much-needed donor to save his life, after suffering severe pneumonia due to a staph infection. Amy composed a heart-felt message to MMA fans:

"We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn't feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly."

She continued:

"Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can't wait to tell Ben all about It. I'm hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off."

Jake Paul pledges to donate monetary aid for Ben Askren's lung transplant, slams insurance companies

The news of Ben Askren's transplant reached his former opponent, boxing star Jake Paul. Askren and Paul faced each other in 2021 in which 'The Problem Child' knocked out the MMA legend inside one round.

Despite their past rivalry, Paul showed support for 'Funky' during the post-fight press conference last weekend.

Paul, who beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via unanimous decision that night, said this of Ben Askren's medical insurance situation:

''It's just insane. Insurance is a f*****g scam, and it's so sad. And right when you need these companies, they're not there, and it's f***** up. And his insurance denied him to get the double lung transplant, which is also one of the most expensive surgeries, which is why they denied it. And it just sucks.''

Sure enough, Paul also slammed Ben Askren's former boss, Dana White, for not speaking up about the former UFC fighter's health concerns:

''It sucks that no one is doing anything. I was obviously super busy this week, so we're figuring out the donation now. But none of these people, like Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that's really all it is."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

