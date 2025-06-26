Fund launched to support Ben Askren's lung transplant after insurance denies coverage amid critical health scare

Ben Askren is in need of a lung transplant, and people are banding together to help out in lieu of the decorated fighter's insurance not covering the required costs. A fund has been set up, which was relayed on social media by FloWrestling's Mark Bader who described the procedure as one that comes with "astronomical costs".

The Ben Askren health situation has been an ongoing one over the last few weeks, with reports earlier in June indicating that the two-time Hodge Trophy winner had a severe staph infection, which led to pneumonia complications. While his condition has been improving somewhat throughout this whole process, the need for a lung transplant also underscores the seriousness of this situation.

Bader was also specific in mentioning that Askren was not in a bad way financially. But, a lot of Askren's money is tied up in investing and giving back to wrestling, a sport he is so passionate about. There is a verified non-profit fund via Help Hope Live that people can donate to for the purposes of assisting Asken and his family.

Check out the info regarding Askren's transplant and the Askren fund below:

Dana White and Jake Paul offer support to Ben Askren

Dana White and Jake Paul do not seem aligned on too many things but they both have a desire to support Ben Askren during this incredibly difficult health scare. White also shared out a donation link to his social media followers that people can utilize to help out the Askren family in this trying time.

This link that encouraged to help out the 40-year-old former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA titleholder was shared via Dana White's Instagram story a few days ago to an audience of nearly 11 million who comprise the UFC CEO's follower base.

Also, the last opponent from the Iowa native's combat sports endeavours has taken the time to offer support to Askren as well ahead of his next fight this weekend. While Jake Paul is preparing to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Sat., June 28, he took time to address the health situation of his former Triller Fight Club adversary.

While speaking to assembled media at an open workout before the Chavez Jr. clash, Paul quipped [via Bloody Elbow]:

"My prayers go out to him [Ben Askren]. I feel sorry for his family, I can't imagine what they're going through. I just hope that he can recover because there's so much more to life besides fighting and careers. I'm wishing him the best and I'm here if they need any support."

